3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Northern Health

Two of the three cases are travel-related, and each person is within a different community

Health officials have confirmed 28 new COVID-19 cases with three of those within Northern Health.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry told reporters Friday (July 17) that the three cases involve people in separate communities. Two of the cases are connected to travel and an investigation by health officials is underway to do with the third.

Health officials do not release location details for specific locations related to single cases unless it is deemed a cluster or an outbreak, citing privacy concerns.

Northern Health has seen 68 test-positive cases, marking the lowest rate compared to the other four health authorities. The health authority has conducted 9,144 tests.

Coronavirus

Police watchdog investigating after 100 Mile man dies two days after being arrested
Tryton Moody receives 2020 Isabel Mikkelson bursary

