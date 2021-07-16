Meaz Nour-Eldin (left) and Elkan Vyizigiro, both 23, have both been charged with human trafficking offences (VPD)

Meaz Nour-Eldin (left) and Elkan Vyizigiro, both 23, have both been charged with human trafficking offences (VPD)

3 males charged with human trafficking of underage girls in Vancouver

Investigators believe the group recruited and trafficked underage girls for several months

Two Vancouver men and one youth have been charged with human trafficking following a sting operation involving the sexual exploitation of underage girls.

Charges of trafficking a person under the age of 18 and receiving material benefit from it, have been approved by B.C. Prosection Service against 23-year-olds Elkan Vyizigiro and Meaz Nour-Eldin.

Officers also arrested a third suspect, but the young male can’t be named under law.

“Investigators believe underage girls were recruited and trafficked for several months,” said Const. Tania Visintin in a July 16 news release.

Vancouver Police Department’s counter-exploitation unit began investigating the alleged human trafficking ring in 2019.

“There are witnesses out there with information relating to this investigation,” Visintin said investigators believe.

Those with information can contact police at 604-717-0603 or report remain anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


