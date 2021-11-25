1 dead, 2 taken to hospital after collision that closed Hwy 5 near Barriere

The highway was closed for nine hours

Thursday, Nov. 25 at 10:59 a.m.:

Two people were taken to hospital and one person has died following a collision that closed Highway 5 for nine hours on Wednesday, (Nov. 24), finally re-opening around 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

BC Highway Patrol and Emergency Services arrived on scene to a four-vehicle collision north of the Fish Trap rest area near McLure. Emergency personnel determined upon arrival that a semi-trailer heading northbound had collided head on with another transport truck travelling in the southbound lane, according to an RCMP press release. Two other vehicles were involved in the collision, though they with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the northbound truck sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries and the driver of the southbound truck was uninjured. RCMP report, however, that the passenger in the northbound semi-trailer, a woman in her 70s, died in the collision.

Cpl. Mike Halskov, BC Highway Patrol, told the Times a collision like this is “an all hands available situation” and members of various emergency response groups, including police, fire, road rescue and CVSE, were on scene.

While the highway was closed, no detours were recommended, though any motorists posted to social media that both Westsyde Road and Heffley Louis Creek Rd had multiple vehicles in the ditch and the roads were very icy. A semi-trailer had jack-knifed and was blocking Heffley Louis Creek Rd. near Whitecroft not too long after the closure of Highway 5.

Seeing reports the Westsyde Rd between #Barriere and #Kamloops is very icy with multiple cars gone off the rd — Kamscan (@Kamscan) November 25, 2021

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, however road and weather conditions are believed to be contributing factors,” the press release reads. “BCHP recommends that motorists drive according to the road and weather conditions, have suitable winter tires and carry or use chains when required.”

Anyone who may have dashboard camera footage of either truck involved in the collision or any additional information is urged to to contact BC Highway Patrol in Kamloops at (250) 828-3111 and reference file 2021-5635.

Updates regarding the collision are not expected, according to the press release.

Nov. 24 at 8:49 p.m.: Highway 5 is still closed in the McLure area.

BC Emergency Health Services have confirmed two people have been taken to hospital, one is stable and the other in critical condition. There is no confirmation about a fatality.

Additional reports have been noted of a semi blocking the Heffley Louis Creek Road near Whitecroft, possibly taken as a detour around the Highway 5 incident. Drivers have stated the road is very icy. Kamscan reported crews from Sunpeaks have responded to an incident on Heffley Louis Creek Rd.

Seeing reports the Westsyde Rd between #Barriere and #Kamloops is very icy with multiple cars gone off the rd — Kamscan (@Kamscan) November 25, 2021

Westsyde Rd., another potential detour from Kamloops to Barriere, has also been noted as very icy and there are multiple reports of vehicles in the ditch, as well as another incident, with responders headed to the scene.

There is still no estimated time when the highway will open, and there is no detour, according to DriveBC. An update will be provided at 10:30 p.m.

More to come.

7:02 p.m.: An update from DriveBC on Twitter reminds commuters that Highway 5 remains closed between Carilla Road and Clough Rd near McLure due to a vehicle collision involving two semi-trailers.

There is still no detour and no estimated time of re-opening for the highway. DriveBC notes the next update will be at 8:30 p.m.

For more information or updates, visit DriveBC’s twitter page.

Earlier: A collision between to semi trailers near McLure has shut down Highway 5 in both directions.

According to DriveBC, the incident has stopped traffic at Carilla Road and Clough Rd and assessment is in progress. It is not known when the highway is expected to re-open, and no detour has been provided.

Reports from Kamscan on Twitter say one semi was on fire and a person is trapped.

For more information or updates, visit DriveBC’s twitter page.

More to come.



newsroom@clearwatertimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Highway 5