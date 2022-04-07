2 taken to hospital after plane crashes into lake near Maple Ridge

A plane has crashed into Alouette Lake. (The News files)

Two patients were confirmed after a plane crashed into Alouette Lake in Maple Ridge Thursday afternoon.

First responders were called to the lake in Golden Ears Park at around 3:30 p.m. on April 7, where they set up a staging area at the beach parking lot.

An RCMP helicopter flew over the lake.

One of the occupants of the aircraft reportedly swam to shore about a kilometre south of the Alouette beach.

He was heard yelling for help before four kayakers came to his aid.

A total of two patients were confirmed shortly after, and were transported by boat to the day beach area, where air ambulance was expected to land.

Maple Ridge firefighters said they were able to see the scene from the Gold Creek Campground area.

Both patients were reportedly able to walk on their own and were assessed by paramedics.

More to come…

