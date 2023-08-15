2 masked suspects steal delivery truck at gunpoint in Richmond

1 man was arrested by Surrey RCMP, while another later turned himself into police

Two men have been arrested after a carjacking in Richmond over the weekend.

Richmond RCMP say officers were called to the 5600-block of Cooney Road on Sunday (Aug. 13) after a delivery driver reported that his van was taken at gunpoint by two masked suspects. The driver was unhurt.

Police say the van was seen heading eastbound on Westminster Highway. The vehicle had GPS, so police were able to track it on Highway 91, heading toward the Alex Fraser Bridge and into Surrey.

Delta Police, Surrey RCMP, Metro Vancouver Transit Police and Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Services were called in for help.

A 29-year-old man was arrested in the 7000-block of 149A Street in Surrey, and the delivery van was recovered and towed to the Richmond RCMP detachment. Later, a 27-year-old man turned himself in to Surrey RCMP.

Both suspects are being held in custody.

Richmond RCMP’s serious crime unit has taken over the investigation.

Investigators are now looking for any video footage on Cooney Road or the surrounding area from noon to 12:30 p.m. and anyone with information can contact Richmond RCMP.

