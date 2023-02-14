A photo provided by Avalanche Canada shows the area near Tatla Lake, B.C. were two skiers were killed in an avalanche Feb. 11. (Avalanche Canada)

2 backcountry skiers killed in avalanche in central B.C.

Both were fully buried near Tatla Lake on Saturday, says Avalanche Canada

Two skiers were buried and killed by an avalanche south of Tatla Lake in central B.C. on Saturday (Feb. 11).

Avalanche Canada says the pair had snowmobiled in to Potato Peak, about 40 kilometres south of Tatla Lake before putting on their skis. They were on the mountain’s east-facing slope when a slab of snow broke off and buried them.

They were reported missing later that day after they didn’t return from their day trip and a search and rescue team was able to recover their bodies.

More to come.

