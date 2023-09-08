Prince George RCMP is investigating an arson at a logging site that damaged approximately $1 million worth of equipment. Police say it happened sometime over the 2023 Labour Day weekend. (Prince George RCMP)

Prince George RCMP is investigating an arson at a logging site that damaged approximately $1 million worth of equipment. Police say it happened sometime over the 2023 Labour Day weekend. (Prince George RCMP)

$1M worth of equipment damaged in Prince George logging-site arson: RCMP

Employees found 3 machines burned beyond repair

Prince George RCMP is investigating an arson at a logging site that damaged approximately $1 million worth of equipment.

Police say when employees returned to the site Tuesday (Sept. 5) after the long weekend, they found three of their machines burned beyond repair. They had last been at the site on the Mackenzie Lookout Forest Service Road on the Friday before.

Prince George RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said the area where the machines are stores is “fairly remote and not visibly” from the forest service road.

RCMP is now looking to speak with anyone who was in the area over the weekend and “may have noticed some unusual activity or anything suspicious.” People are asked to contact Prince George RCMP’s non-emergency line a 250-561-3300.

RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. Cantonese speakers work to keep the language alive
Next story
Williams Lake area man arrested in residential armed robbery, victim injured

Just Posted

Image: RCMP logo
Williams Lake area man arrested in residential armed robbery, victim injured

1955 Rolleiflex TLR purchased recently by John (Photo cropped by: John Enman)
COLUMN: Shooting with a TLR film camera

There will be a scheduled shut-off for Hagensborg water system east end customers Saturday, Sept. 9 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for repairs . (Black Press Media file photo)
Shut-off scheduled for east end of Hagensborg Water System Sept. 9

Bert a racing pigeon from Nanaimo ended up near Williams Lake in August. (BCSPCA Williams Lake photo)
Nanaimo racing pigeon ends up 743 km off course near Williams Lake