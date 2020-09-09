A man wearing a protective face mask walks past a spray painted wall saying “Wash your hands and don’t touch your face” in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

100 more cases of COVID-19 recorded in B.C.

Thirty-seven people are battling the respiratory disease in hospital

Thirty-seven British Columbians are in hospital battling COVID-19 as the province records 100 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

There are 1,378 people in total with confirmed diagnosis of the contagious respiratory illness. A further 3,101 people are under active public health monitoring due to being exposed to known cases.

In a joint statement released Wednesday (Sept. 9), Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced two new outbreaks – one at Royal Arch Masonic Home in Vancouver and the other at the Milieu Children and Family Services Society in the Fraser Health region.

That brings the total number of active outbreaks to 12 long-term or assisted-living facilities and three acute care facilities.

Since January, 5,086 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 have fully recovered. A total of 213 people have died.

“This fall and winter, we will be facing two health challenges – the usual respiratory season as well as COVID-19,” the joint statement reads. “What this means is that we have to put measures in place now to ensure our health-care centres, communities and all of us are ready for what may be ahead.”

Earlier Wednesday, Premier John Horgan released plans on how the province will keep hospitalizations down amid a predicted increase in respiratory illness cases.

READ MORE: B.C. to expand COVID-19 testing, winter hospital bed capacity

The look ahead to fall comes a day before students across the province are expected to attend their first day of the 2020-21 school year.

“The steps each of us takes today and in the coming weeks, including taking a few minutes to get your influenza immunization, will make a difference tomorrow,” Henry and Dix said.

“Let’s all do our part to help strengthen the well-being of all our communities – using our layers of protection, going back to our smaller, safer social interactions and all of us working together to find our balance with COVID-19.”

ALSO READ: A day before school starts, B.C. teachers’ union still worried over lack of remote learning

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
A day before school starts, B.C. teachers’ union still worried over lack of remote learning
Next story
B.C. to expand COVID-19 testing, winter hospital bed capacity

Just Posted

Hot weather warning issued for the Bella Coola Valley

Has summer finally arrived?

QUIZ: How much do you really know about work and labour

The Labour Day weekend, in early September, is a time to celebrate workers

Tsilhqot’in chief sounds alarm as community mourns loss of 3 youth in 6 weeks

“Covid-19 is going around but that’s not what’s killing us —it’s alcohol and drugs.”

School District 49 prepares for back to school

“My hope is people will feel safe and comfortable when they come to our schools.”

Hiker found after reported missing for several days in Tweedsmuir Provincial Park

The man was discovered by searchers via helicopter where he was transported to a medical facility

B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great

B.C. to expand COVID-19 testing, winter hospital bed capacity

Extra influenza vaccine coming to minimize seasonal surge

100 more cases of COVID-19 recorded in B.C.

Thirty-seven people are battling the respiratory disease in hospital

A day before school starts, B.C. teachers’ union still worried over lack of remote learning

BCTF worried about lack of face shields, remote learning option

Yes, Halloween trick-or-treating can be done with COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry says formal advice is coming soon

Watchdog launches probe after man fleeing police in Lytton found dead in river near Hope

Man’s body was found in Fraser River six days after traffic stop in Lytton

COVID-19: Horgan protests forcing B.C. Ferries passengers out of cars

Transport Canada order set to take effect Sept. 30

B.C. teacher banned from the classroom for life after sexually exploiting student

Teacher pleaded guilty to sex-related charges involving a student

WE Charity closing operations in Canada, Kielburgers plan to step down

WE plans to lay off its Canadian staff in the coming months and sell all its property in Canada,

Most Read