100 cheeseburgers, exotic dancers: Vancouver search warrant details alleged penthouse party

Officers claim they witnessed a delivery of 100 cheeseburgers to a suite before the owner was arrested

Mohammad Movassaghi tries to hide his face with a copy of his release order as he leaves Vancouver Police Department jail in Vancouver on Sunday, January 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

An application for search warrants to enter a Vancouver penthouse that police have described as a makeshift nightclub amid COVID-19 restrictions says officers noticed a delivery of 100 cheeseburgers to a suite before a man was arrested.

The application to provincial court says complaints about repeated parties allegedly with dozens of people attending on some nights began on Jan. 2, but Vancouver police did not respond that day due to a large volume of calls.

It cites “lack of resources” for officers not responding on another night when a complainant reported seeing about 100 people inside a suite as he was leaving his own unit on the same floor.

The warrants say the investigation kicked into high gear when a woman invited to a party reported seeing exotic dancers on a “stripper pole,” bartenders making and serving drinks, a DJ playing music as well as spot lights resembling those in a nightclub.

None of the allegations in the warrants have been proven in court.

Police arrested Mohammad Movassaghi on Sunday for allegedly running a club inside his home and issued more than $17,000 in fines against him and his suspected guests.

The lawyer reported to be representing Movassaghi could not be reached for comment.

Court records show Movassaghi has been charged with two counts of failing to comply with the orders of a health officer.

