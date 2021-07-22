RosieMay Fitchett was attacked by a dog at a beach in Nakusp on July 15. (Photo via GoFundMe)

RosieMay Fitchett was attacked by a dog at a beach in Nakusp on July 15. (Photo via GoFundMe)

1-year-old in hospital following dog attack on Nakusp beach

Over $13,000 has been raised for the family on GoFundMe

One-year old RosieMay Fitchett was allegedly attacked by a dog at a Nakusp beach on July 15.

According to the GoFundMe page set up to help with medical costs.

The family was at the beach for their weekly picnic and RosieMay was in her aunt’s arms when a dog on a leash bit her face.

She was rushed to the local hospital and then sent to Kelowna.

So far, she has had one reconstructive surgery, one plastic surgery and a blood transfusion.

An update to the page on July 21, states there is a chance RosieMay will have to be transferred to the BC Children’s Hospital.

RosieMay’s first birthday passed while she was in the hospital.

As of July 22, most than $13,000 has been donated to the family through the GoFundMe page.

The Arrow Lakes News is in touch with the family and has reached out to the RCMP for more information about the incident.

READ MORE: Edgewood evacuated due to Michaud Creek wildfire

 

@ArrowLakesNews
editor@arrowlakesnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

dog attackNakusp

 

One-year-old RosieMay of Nakusp is currently in the Kelowna General Hospital being treated for a dog bite. (Contributed-Sarah Warren)

One-year-old RosieMay of Nakusp is currently in the Kelowna General Hospital being treated for a dog bite. (Contributed-Sarah Warren)

Previous story
B.C. sees 89 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, active infections rising
Next story
RCMP add officers to help with B.C. Interior wildfire evacuations

Just Posted

The Big Stick Lake Area fire crossed Highway 20 Tuesday, July 13. (Photo submitted)
Cariboo Fire Centre gives latest details on wildfire situation

Xeni Gwet’in First Nation community members Jim Lulua Sr., from left, Dinah Lulua, Delia William and Ubill Lulua (right) with Jim Dooley, Arctic Arrow Power foreman. (Shannon Woods photo)
Xeni Gwet’in First Nation celebrates solar electrical expansion for community

The Hotnarko Creek fire forced the closure of Highway 20 July 13. (Graham West photo)
Update: Highway 20 reopened between Bella Coola Valley and Anahim Lake

St. Joseph’s Mission site is located about six kilometres from Williams Lake First Nation. (Photo submitted)
WLFN establishes email to share information regarding former St. Joseph’s Mission investigation