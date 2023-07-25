Search continues in the air for 2 missing B.C. children potentially ‘off the grid’

The large travel trailer police believe they are travelling with. (Surrey RCMP) New footage from Saturday, July 15 shows Verity Bolton outside a grocery store in Kamloops. (Surrey RCMP) Video surveillance of eight-year-old Aurora Bolton, left, and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton. (Surrey RCMP) Surrey RCMP display a board of images of 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton, his sister eight-year-old Aurora, their mother Verity and the vehicle they’re believed to be in. Police provided updated surveillance images of the vehicle and Verity being spotted leaving a grocery story in Kamloops on July 15. (Lauren Collins) From top left, clockwise: 74-year-old Robert Bolton, Verity Bolton, 53-year-old Abraxas Glazov, 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton and eight-year-old Aurora Bolton. Joshuah and Aurora are part of an Amber Alert issued July 19, 2023 after their mother, Verity, failed to returned them July 17 following a planned vacation. (Surrey RCMP) Photo of Abraxas Glazov (Surrey RCMP/Submitted)

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m.

The RCMP Air Service is actively searching for two missing children who are believed to be living “off the grid” one week after a province-wide Amber Alert was put into effect by the Surrey RCMP.

The children, Aurora, 8, and Joshuah Bolton, 10, are believed to be with their mother after a vacation turned into what is believed to be a pre-planned parental abduction.

The Amber Alert has been in effect since July 19, after the children were not returned to their primary caregiver in Surrey on July 17.

The RCMP suspect that Verity, her father Robert Bolton, her boyfriend Abraxas Glazov, and the two children, are living “off the grid,” in a rural area.

The children, Verity and the two men were last seen travelling in a dark blue Dodge Ram 2500 with a horse trailer and a travel trailer.

Robert is known to have health concerns and may be confused or disoriented.

Abraxas Glazov is known to be an outdoorsman from Nelson, who has connections to the Deadman Valley and Vidette Lake area. The Surrey RCMP said that he enjoys fishing and he has a history of living “off the grid” for periods of time.

The children are not believed to be in the Nelson area.

Investigators believe that the children are still in the province and have received tips from Alberta and Saskatchewan, but none have been substantiated.

“We have no concrete evidence to suggest they have left the province, but they have access to a vehicle and it is a possibility,” said Cpl. Vanessa Munn, Media Relations Officer with the Surrey RCMP.

While the RCMP cannot comment on whether the children have their passports, all involved parties have been flagged and will be unable to legally cross the border.

“Our primary goal remains locating the children and bringing them home safely,” said Munn.

The RCMP ask that people call 911 immediately to report a sighting. Do not approach Verity or the children.

Police have launched a tip line for any information about their location. Any tips can be directed to 604-599-7676, or through email at surreyamberalert@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Original:

It’s been one week since the Amber Alert was put in place for Aurora (8) and Joshuah Bolton (10).

The alert has been in effect across B.C. since July 19, after the children were not returned to their primary caregiver after a vacation with their mother, Verity Bolton.

On June 28, the kids left with their mom to go on vacation and were supposed to be returned on July 17. After they weren’t, the children’s father called the Surrey RCMP and the alert was activated.

It is now believed that the plan to keep the children was pre-meditated by Verity, the Surrey RCMP said on Monday, July 24. They also suspect that they are living ‘off the grid’ in a rural area, and are accompanied by Verity’s father, Robert Bolton (74), and her boyfriend, Abraxas Glazov (53).

Robert hasn’t been at his residence in Chilliwack since June 30 and it is believed he is dealing with health issues, causing him to be confused or disoriented.

Since the disappearance, surveillance footage has shown all five people around the Interior. Aurora and Joshuah were last seen on gas station camera footage on July 7, in Merritt. Verity was seen outside a grocery store in Kamloops on July 15.

The children, Verity and the two men are believed to be travelling in a dark blue Dodge Ram 2500 with a horse trailer and a travel trailer. The truck’s B.C. license plate is SJ2708.

“The public is going to play a major role in locating Aurora and Joshuah,” said Media Relations Officer Sergeant Tammy Lobb on Monday. “We need the public to be alive to the information and photos we have shared and to be our eyes and ears and continue to call us with any tips and possible sightings.”

Police have launched a tip line for any information about their location. Any tips can be directed to 604-599-7676, or through email at surreyamberalert@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. The RCMP ask that people call 911 immediately to report a sighting. Do not approach Verity or the children.

A timeline of the children and Verity’s whereabouts has been compiled below.

