TX Sheriff Opens Criminal Investigation, Into DeSantis’ Migrant Flights to Martha’s Vineyard.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar made the announcement on Sept. 19. His office has launched a criminal probe into FL Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to fly close to 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last week. While it’s not apparent whether any laws were broken, Salazar said the migrants were seemingly , “lured under false pretenses” before being flown to Florida and Martha’s Vineyard.

“They were promised work. They were promised the solution to several of their problems,” Javier Salazar, Bexar County Sheriff, via statement.

Salazar claims a recruiter was compensated with a “bird dog fee” to round up nearly 50 people near a migrant resource center in San Antonio, TX. Salazar said that the migrants were then sent to Martha’s Vineyard “for little more than a photo op or a video op, and they were unceremoniously stranded in Martha’s Vineyard.” DeSantis denies breaking any laws and claims Florida helped the asylum-seekers find “greener pastures” after being “abandoned” in Bexar County. Attorneys representing 30 of the migrants are also seeking criminal investigations, saying their clients “were induced to board airplanes and cross state lines under false pretenses.” Immigration advocates have accused Republicans of using human beings for political stunts

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in ‘great peril’
Next story
Hurricane Fiona, Expected to Continue Strengthening, After Devastating Puerto Rico.

Just Posted

Birds sit on a log in Williams Lake at sunset. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency noted HPAI has been detected in a small non-poultry flock the Cariboo, however, it did not say exactly where in the region. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Avian flu detected in small flock of non-poultry birds in Cariboo

A little boy dresses up to watch on Quadra Street as the ceremonial procession and provincial commemorative service for Queen Elizabeth II passes along. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
PHOTOS: Victoria procession, ceremony, as B.C. pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

A Williams Lake woman said she was a victim of a phone scam where the caller ID showed the call was from TELUS. (File image)
Be wary of cell phone scams: Cariboo senior

Twelve-year-old Owen Nowlin from Horsefly, was searching for the final answers to complete his passport at the festival. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Horsefly Salmon Festival celebrates and educates alongside returning salmon