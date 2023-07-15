Bison are shown at Metis Crossing Wildlife Park in Alberta. The Northwest Territories Department of Environment and Climate Change reported the suspected outbreak last week after 15 bison carcasses were found in an area between Fort Smith and Fort Resolution. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Olivia Bako-Metis Nation of Alberta **MANDATORY CREDIT**

Bison are shown at Metis Crossing Wildlife Park in Alberta. The Northwest Territories Department of Environment and Climate Change reported the suspected outbreak last week after 15 bison carcasses were found in an area between Fort Smith and Fort Resolution. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Olivia Bako-Metis Nation of Alberta **MANDATORY CREDIT**

N.W.T. confirms anthrax outbreak in Slave River Lowlands bison

Parks Canada says the public safety risk is very low

The Northwest Territories government is confirming an anthrax outbreak among the Slave River Lowlands bison population.

The Department of Environment and Climate Change reported the suspected outbreak last week after 15 bison carcasses were found between Fort Smith and Fort Resolution.

This week, it says the outbreak has been confirmed by laboratory testing and a total of 28 carcasses have been found.

It says all carcasses are being treated as anthrax cases.

Parks Canada says two cases were confirmed along a 10-kilometre stretch of Highway 5 in Wood Buffalo National Park.

It says a total of nine carcasses have been observed.

Parks Canada says the public safety risk is very low. It is extremely rare for humans to contract anthrax but they can from direct contact with dead bison.

Parks Canada is putting a traffic control area in place where stopping is prohibited and public access areas are closed.

An incident management team is working to detect and dispose of the infected bison and treating soil to prevent the spread of anthrax spores.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Métis Nation of Alberta marks ‘historic’ birth of 2 bison calves

READ MORE: Parks Canada says bison herd to remain in Banff National Park backcountry

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BisonNorthwest Territories

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada lifts education requirement for Hong Kong immigrants
Next story
Calgary company partners with Adidas to produce CO2-embedded running shoes

Just Posted

The B.C. Wildfire map of the Cariboo-Chilcotin as of Saturday, July 15 2023. (Photo submitted)
B.C. Wildfire fighting 29 active fires throughout the Cariboo-Chilcotin

An evacuation order has been issued for 135 parcels for 333, 972 hectares in the Lhoosk’uz Area. (CRD map)
Lhoosk’uz area residents ordered out due to wildifre west of Quesnel

The Central Coast Regional District has issued an evacuation order 50 km north of Bella Coola for the Dean River wildfire area Friday, July 14. (BC Wildfire Service map)
EVACUATION ORDER: Dean River wildfire area July 14

Stewardship forester John Walker with Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN), second from left, speaks to a group touring Forest Enhancement Society BC (FESBC) projects in the Cariboo. The group is standing partly inside an extinguished wildfire from a few days previously which was slowed and made manageable largely thanks to fuel treatment done by WLFN and funded by FESBC. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Wildfire risk reduction thanks to Cariboo forest enhancement projects