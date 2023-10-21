Canada’s minister of foreign affairs and the minister of international development will be in Cairo, Egypt, today and tomorrow, to take part in what is being dubbed the “Cairo Peace Summit.” Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly speaks to media as she arrives for a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Joly and Hussen take part in Cairo Peace Summit, discussing Israel, Hamas war

Tensions have been rising as the Lebanese militant organization Hezbollah has been trading fire with Israel

Canada's minister of foreign affairs and the minister of international development will be in Cairo, Egypt, today and tomorrow, to take part in what is being dubbed the "Cairo Peace Summit."

In an early morning statement, Mélanie Joly and Ahmed Hussen say they will meet with their counterparts and foreign officials. It adds that they will also reiterate Canada’s unequivocal condemnation of the terror attack by Hamas two weeks ago, while also highlighting Canada’s concerns over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Joly will also meet with staff at the Canadian embassy in Cairo to discuss their efforts to support Canadians in the region, including their work to help Canadians leave the Gaza Strip.

The summit includes dozens of regional leaders and other senior western officials, with a focus on deescalating the fighting and seeking a ceasefire.

Tensions have been rising as the Lebanese militant organization Hezbollah has been trading fire with Israel since the war began on Oct. 7, even threatening to join the fight if the Israeli Defence Force goes ahead with an expected ground invasion of Gaza.

About 14-thousand-500 Canadians are registered with the federal government as being in Lebanon, and Global Affairs Canada is urging all of them to get out of the country while they still can. The Canadian Armed Forces is preparing for any possible evacuations.

The Canadian Press

