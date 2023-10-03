Liberal MP Greg Fergus stands during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

House of Commons elects Greg Fergus as next Speaker

Anthony Rota stepped down last week after honouring man who fought for Nazis

Liberal member of Parliament Greg Fergus has been elected the House of Commons Speaker in a historic mid-session vote.

Fergus, 54, was first elected in the riding of Hull—Aylmer in 2015.

As is tradition, the new Speaker was “dragged” to the chair in the House of Commons by the prime minister and Opposition leader today after votes were counted.

MPs gave Fergus a standing ovation, and members of the Liberal, NDP and Bloc Quebecois caucuses shook his hand and hugged him as he was announced the winner — along with a small number of Conservative MPs.

In a speech to the House this morning, Fergus pledged to lead firmly, thoughtfully and collaboratively.

The election was triggered by the resignation of Anthony Rota, who stepped down last week after he honoured a man who fought for the Nazis in the Second World War.

Seven people had put their names forward to take his place.

READ ALSO: Speaker Rota resigns over inviting man who fought for Nazis to Parliament

More coming.

