Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland arrives for a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland arrives for a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Feds free up another $20B for national rental construction push

Federal government says new funding will boost rental construction by 30,000 units annually

The federal government is unlocking another $20 billion in low-cost financing for the construction of rental housing across Canada, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Tuesday.

The Canada Mortgage Bonds program, which raises funds for residential mortgage financing, had an annual limit of $40 billion.

The limit is being increased to $60 billion, with the additional funds aimed at increasing rental construction specifically. This includes apartment buildings, student housing and senior residences.

The federal government says the new funding will boost rental construction by 30,000 units annually.

“There is no fiscal impact for the government of Canada as a result of this measure. This is fiscally responsible policy using policy tools at our disposal,” Freeland told reporters Tuesday in Ottawa.

“This is a further measure in our broader and continuing campaign to build more homes for Canadians faster.”

Freeland says the program allows developers to access loans at an interest rate that is one to two percentage points lower than a conventional mortgage.

The federal government is facing pressure to help alleviate the national housing shortage, including by providing incentives to developers to build more homes.

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. estimates the country needs to build an additional 3.5 million homes — on top of the current pace of building — by 2030 to restore affordability.

Meanwhile, the annual rate of housing starts in August came in at about 250,000 units.

The Liberals also introduced legislation last week to eliminate GST charges on rental developments as Ottawa ramps up efforts to increase the housing supply.

Experts say the shortage of purpose-built rentals is the most acute and is eroding housing affordability across the country.

“Our message to builders today is that it’s time to get shovels in the ground,” said federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser, who was also at the announcement.

“We are going to leverage all the tools at our disposal to make it easier for you to say yes to build more homes for Canadians,” Fraser said.

“We’re going to address the specific challenges at the root of the housing crisis we’re living through.”

READ ALSO: Victoria to feds: we’re ready, where’s our $28M for housing?

READ ALSO: PODCAST: Housing Minister Kahlon discusses the Housing Supply Act

Federal PoliticsHousing

Previous story
Military drops Whelan sexual misconduct charge just as trial set to begin

Just Posted

Elliott George Dester. (Photo submitted)
UPDATE: Elliott Dester located safe and sound

Rob Skelly built himself a sailboat and used it to sail around the world between 2017 and 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)
CASUAL COUNTRY: Retired helicopter pilot traversed the world in sailboat he built

Martha Sure, right, joined by her husband William Sure, left, and her daughter Norma Sure takes in the historic photo display from St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School at the Gibraltar Room Sept. 25 to Sept. 29. Martha was a student at the school for eight years. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School historic photo display opens in Williams Lake

High winds in the Cariboo are expected to increase fire activity and smoke. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo
Extreme winds forecast for Cariboo Fire Centre