Tips for repairing windows and doors

Many problems can be repaired, but if replacement is necessary, rebates will help!

Many issues with windows and doors can be repaired for less cost than a full replacement.

From energy efficiency to resale value to comfort, most home owners understand there are many reasons to invest in quality windows and doors. But inflation has made many daily expenses less affordable, and replacing old windows and doors can be costly.

Thankfully, many windows and doors can be fixed, not replaced, which is significantly more affordable.

Cheap window fixes:

Caulking: This is the first line of defence against the elements. Check your caulking annually for cracks and gaps to reduce drafts and prevent moisture from damaging frames and walls.

Weatherstripping: To prevent air leaks, weatherstripping fills the space between the window's moving sash and a non-moving sash. Weatherstripping can wear out with regular sliding window use, and replacing it doesn't require any special knowledge. You may be able to restore some energy efficiency and significantly delay window replacement.

Hardware: If window handles and hinges are malfunctioning, you may able to replace them without replacing your whole window.

Glass: If your window glass is cracked or has lost its seal, contact your window manufacturer. The window may still be under warranty, and even if it isn't, you may be able to replace the glass for significantly less than a total window replacement.

Condensation: Small water droplets between the panes of your window are a sign that the seal on your window is broken and no longer energy efficient. Contact your window manufacturer to find out if they're able to repair the seal, especially if it's still under warranty. Condensation on the inside of your windows is actually an indication that your windows are functioning well! Water droplets on the room side of your glass can be resolved with a dehumidifier.

Common problems with entry doors

Most issues with entry doors are caused by poor installation, but sometimes home owners can avoid costly door replacement with DIY repairs.

Weatherstripping: Entry doors are high traffic areas, and over time your weatherstripping may become loose. Not only is this an annoying tripping hazard, it also reduces your door’s energy efficiency. Thankfully, replacing weatherstripping is fairly simple, and much more affordable than replace your entire door.

Ground shifting: As temperature and humidity change with the seasons, the ground beneath your home may shift, making it more difficult to open or close your door. A qualified technician or confident do-it-yourselfer can adjust the door so it functions properly again. However, you will likely have to continue making adjustments as the ground shifts each season.

Sunlight through a closed door: You should never be able to see daylight through a closed door. It's a sign of improper installation, and means drafts and moisture can easily leak into your home. Often this issue is caused when installers over-tighten door frame screws, causing the frame to bow. Contact your installer, as this issue should be covered by your warranty.

Rebates for window and door replacement

Canadian homeowners can make their homes more energy efficient with the help of the Canada Greener Homes grant. Alongside rebates for solar panel installation and heater upgrades, Canadians can receive up to $5,000 for windows and doors.

In British Columbia, the CleanBC Income Rebates can be combined with the Canada Greener Homes grant for even more savings. The CleanBC rebate helps low income individuals and families, offering rebates on windows and doors of up to $9,500. If your household income is below $147,943, you may qualify for this rebate.

Whether you live in Bella Bella, Port Hardy, Williams Lake, or Vernon, windows and doors are easy to replace, and offer significant energy savings. Ecoline Windows offers door and window replacement across British Columbia, and serves many other provinces across Canada as well. Upgrade your home’s comfort and efficiency, and transform your living space into a modern sanctuary. To find a cost-effective solution for your home, call 778-400-2063.

