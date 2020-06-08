The next chapter of your summer adventure beings here

All the amenities, none of the crowds: Discover Sugar Lake

The Sugar Lake Recreational Properties is your waterfront base for year-round adventures. The 66-lot shared interest lakefront development features 45 fully serviced RV lots and 20 cabin sites, all just steps from the beach and lake.

Summer is all about experiences we’ll share for years to come: Paddles on the lake, forest trails to explore and tall tales told around the campfire – maybe about the fish that got away that very afternoon!

The chance to write your summer story is here.

(And even better, you can add to it come fall and winter!)

Your story starts at Sugar Lake, just an hour east of Vernon and less than two hours’ drive from Kelowna – so easy to get to, but what a difference once you get here.

While other regions in the Okanagan and Shuswap can quickly get busy with boats, swimmers and other recreation enthusiasts, here you’ll enjoy many of the same opportunities, but away from the crowds, in your own piece of paradise. And if you simply want to share the sun with your go-to beach read, that’s just fine too!

Rounding out the amenities onsite are a new dock with boat slips available for lease, group picnic areas to share a meal with family and friends, and even an on-site guest lodge, with its own licensed, full-service bistro.

Of course, not all experiences are focused around the lake, so from Sugar Lake, it’s easy to turn the page and choose your own adventure.

Outdoor recreation opportunities take you off the lake and into thousands of hectares of forest begging to be explored. Cast your rod into nearby rivers and streams, or head to the hills of Silver Star, where summer and fall mountain biking gives way to winter skiing and snowshoeing.

Just 14 kilometres north, explore Cherryville, where recreation opportunities include bird watching, horseback tours, fishing and more in the foothills of the Monashee Mountains. Continue east to Monashee Provincial Park to enjoy spring wildflowers, hiking, fishing and some of the oldest rock formations in Western Canada.

And a little farther afield to Nakusp, experiences include inviting hot springs, a thriving local arts community and the waterfront walkway overlooking Upper Arrow Lake.

Ready to write your next chapter at Sugar Lake? Learn about vendor financing for your own carefully selected RV site or cabin, and about maximizing your investment with the option of renting out your site or cabin when you’re not using it. The management team can oversee all the details, and if you change your mind, withdrawing from the rental pool is just as easy.

Discover the possibilities awaiting your family today at sugarlakelife.ca or email info@sugarlakelife.ca

