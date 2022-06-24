SAMS track team puts Bella Coola on the map at zones, provincials

The SAMS Grizzlies track team have had a successful year. Some members of the team competed at the B.C. high school track and field championships June 9-11 in Langley. (Photo submitted)

Athletes from the Sir Alexander Mackenzie School Grizzlies track team competed at the B.C. high school track and field championships taking place June 9-11 in Langley.

Morgan Boileau: 800-metre run Gr 8 2:37.16 (15th); 1,500-metre run Gr 8 5:37.93 (5th in heat); 3,000-metre run Gr 8 12:16.37 (13) 2

Finn Carlson: senior men 1,500-metre run senior 44:21.95 (17th ); men 800-metre run senior 2:05.48 (3rd in heat) (13); men 3-000-metre run senior 9:40.98 (22nd)

Markus Hembruff: long jump Gr 8 4.66m (20th); junior boys javelin throw Gr 8 29.82m (9th)

Shaylen Moody: javelin throw Gr 8 13.57m (21st); 141 women shot put Gr 8 7.11m (15th)

Kayden Parr: men discus throw 1.5 kg junior 22.04m (23rd); shot put 5 kg junior 9.91m (20th); javelin throw 700-gram junior 34.24m (13th) 6

Aubrey Pelletier: junior boys discus throw 1.5 kg junior 25.87m (12th); junior boys triple jump junior 10.95m (13th)

Nathaniel Schooner: junior boys 1,500-metre steeplechase junior 5:49.62 (29th)

Leading up to provincials, the SAMS team attended the North Central Zones May 18 and 19 in Prince George, and seven members of the team qualified to attend provincials.

“It was great final year for me just to see the team do so well,” said SAMS track and field team captain Finn Carlson who is graduating this year. “We won 48 medals at zones. Back in 2019 we only took home 10 so we definitely improved a lot as a team.”

Zones were held in Prince George May 18 and 10, which is a long drive from Bella Coola, but worth the trip, he added.

Results from the zones

Isla Hodgson: 100-Metre Dash Grade 8: sixth (15.27 seconds), 200-metre dash Grade 8: third (30.99 seconds), women long jump Grade 8: third (3.47 m), triple jump Grade 8: fifth (7.48 m) and women javelin throw Grade 8: seventh (11.43 m).

Morgan Boileau: 800-metre run Grade 8: second (2:43.40) 1500-metre run Grade 8: second (5:37:6), and 3,000-metre run: second (12:40.71).

Shaylen Moody: women long jump Grade 8: eighth (2.80 m), women triple jump Grade 8: seventh (5.37 m), women shot put Grade 8: first (7.13 m), women discus throw Grade 8: second (17.37 metres), and women javelin throw Grade 8: second (19.04 m).

Camilla Saunders: women shot put Grade 8: second (6.70 metres), women discus throw Grade 8: first (17.47 m), women javelin throw Grade 8: first (19.41 m), women long jump Grade 8: 11th (2.64 m) and women 100-metre dash Grade 8: 18th.

Marcus Hembruff: men 100-metre dash Grade 8: third (13.51), men 200-metre dash Grade 8: second (28:05), long jump Grade 8: first (4.90 m), men shot put Grade 8: first (8.47 m), men discus throw Grade 8: third (21.67 m) and first men javelin throw Grade 8: first (36.51 m).

Dany Legault: men 100-metre dash Grade 8: fourth (13:86), eighth in the men 200-metre dash Grade 8: eighth (32:09), men high jump Grade 8:third (1.28 m), men shot put: second (7.90 m), men discus throw Grade 8: first (24.97 m) and men javelin throw Grad 8: third (29.76 m).

Declan Ratcliff: 400-metre run Grade 8: third (1:17:70), men 800-metre run Grade 8: second ( 3:10:53), men long jump Grade 8:eighth (3.36 m), men triple jump Grade 8: fifth ( 7.63 m), men discus throw Grade 8: second (22.42 m) and men javelin throw Grade 8: fourth (20.76m).

Thompson Beloin: 200-metre dash Grade 8: third (29:03), men high jump Grade 8: first (1.43 m), men triple jump Grade 8: third (9.05 m) and men discus throw Grade 8: first (27.21 m).

Aubrey Pelletier: men 200-metre dash junior: sixth (26.59), men 400-metre run junior: second (59.38), men high jump junior: fourth (1.40 m), men long jump junior: fourth (5.07 m), men triple jump junior: first (10.80 m) and men discuss throw 1.5 kg junior: second (27.71 m).

Luke Wheatley: men 400-metre run junior: 12th (1:12:98), men long jump junior: 14th (3.7 m), men shot put 5 kg junior: seventh (7.06 m), men discus throw 1.5 kg junior: 10th (17.26 m) and men javelin throw 700 gram junior: second (26.34 m).

Nathaniel Schooner: 800-metre run junior: sixth (2:45:93), men 1500-metre run junior: seventh (5:21.19), men 1500-metre steeplechase junior: third (6:01:06), men shot put 5 kg: eighth (6.10 m) and men javelin throw 700 gram junior: seventh ( 17.13 m).

Manny White: men long jump junior: 13th (4.16 m) and men shot put 5 kg: sixth ( 7.58 m).

William Dishkin: men long jump junior: ninth (4.37 m), men triple jump junior: second (10.04 m), men shot put 5 kg junior: fifth (7.90 m), men discus throw 1.5 kg junior: fifth (20.18 m) and men javelin throw 700 gram junior: fourth (20.25 m).

Kayden Parr: men shot put 5 kg: second (10.16 m), men discus throw 1.5 kg junior: first (27.71 m) and men javelin throw 700 gram junior: first (31.84 m).

Richard Siwallace: men shot put 5 kg: fourth (8.46 m), men discuss throw 1.5 kg junior: third (11.19 m) and men javelin throw 700 gram junior: fifth (20.06 m).

Chandry George-Evans: men 200-metre dash senior: eighth (28:99), men high jump senior: eighth (1.45 m), men long jump senior: 14th (3.69 m), men triple jump senior: eighth (8.99 m), men shot put 6 kg senior: fourth (8.22 m) and men javelin throw 800 gram senior: seventh (20.12 m)

Finn Carlson: men 800-metre run senior: first (2:11.14), men 1,500-metre run senior: first (4:36.37) and men 3,000-metre run senior: first (9:47:67).

In the men 4 x 100-metre relay Grade 8, the SAMS team made up of Danny, Declan, Thompson and Markus placed first (58:98) and in the men 4 x 100-metre relay, the SAMS seniors with Aubrey, William, Chandry and Nathaniel placed third (54.41).

Coach Alex Boileau said the Grade 8 Bantam team won first overall with 255.5 points and the junior boys team won second overall with 129 points.

Finn, Markus, Shaylen, Camilla, Kayden, Aubrey, Morgan and Nathaniel all qualified for the provincials.

Finn will compete in the 3,000, 1,500 and 800 metre runs, Morgan will compete in the 3,000, 1,500 and 800 metre, Kayden will compete in javelin and discus, Marcus will compete in long jump and javelin, Shaylen will compete in shot put and Aubrey will compete in triple jump and discus.

Camilla will not be attending, but qualified in the javelin.

District track meet enjoyed

The school also hosted a district track meet with a record amount of participation.

“It’s a real team effort to pull it off, but it is a good track meet to prepare for going to zones,” Boileau said. “It is grades four to 12 so it includes all the schools in the valley.”

Due to COVID-19 the district track meet had not happened since 2019.

“We have seen a real big increase.”

Close to 20 students participated in track and field at SAMS this year, which was also a record, and 17 going to zones.

Fifteen students also attended the JD-SR: Prince George Sub Zero Meet, held May 7.

“Our team crushed it and had tons of ribbons and a few records were set there as well,” Boileau said of team’s efforts at the Sub Zero Meet.

Finn thanked Boileau for coaching the team and taking them to meets this season.

Boileau said he wanted to thank School District 49, Annika and Caroline Granander, Sara Burgess, track team manager, Meredith Mcllwain, Jason Gunderson, SD 49 bus support, Steve Dishkin, Kristina Knudsen, Adelle Robson, Brad Beloin, Steve Hodgson, Kerry Boileau, Al and Sherri Fontaine at Townsite Home Hardware and all the parents, volunteers and staff at SAMS who helped and supported the athletes.

He also thanked Becky Whitehouse, Janet Barker, Elena Thomas and Brian Martinson for organizing the Sub Zero and Zones in Prince George.

Members of the team including Morgan, Isla, Nathaniel, Shaylen, Markus, Declan, Danny and Thompson will also be attending the B.C. Summer Games being held in Prince George July 21 to 24.



