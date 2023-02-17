SAMS student Morgan Boileau competes at North Central Zone Wrestling Championships

Morgan Boileau, 14, of Sir Alexander Mackenzie Secondary School spars in an exhibition match against Abby Ostrom of the Lake City Falcons at the North Central Zone Wrestling Championships held Friday, Feb. 10 in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Morgan Boileau, 14, was the sole wrestler from Bella Coola at the zones in Williams Lake.(Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Morgan Boileau shows off her Bella Coola Wrestling hoodie. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Morgan Boileau of SAMS and Shailynn Brommit of Lake City Falcons compete in an exhibition match Friday, Feb. 10 in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Morgan Boileau, 14, of Bella Coola competed at the North Central Zone Wrestling Championships Friday, Feb. 10 in Williams Lake.

While she did not win, she enjoyed the opportunity to compete in a regular bout as well as a couple exhibition matches.

“I’ve been wrestling with my mom since I was three but this is my first actual year of competing,” she said as she waited to compete in one of the exhibition matches.

Megan attends Sir Alexander Mackenzie Secondary School and was the sole wrestler from her school to participate in the zones.

Prior to attending the tournament hosted by the Lake City Falcons, Morgan has attended three other tournaments this year.

Two were in Prince George and one was Vancouver.

A busy athlete, Morgan is also doing soccer, track, running, basketball, mountain biking and a ‘little bit’ of volleyball.



