SAMS student Morgan Boileau competes at North Central Zone Wrestling Championships

Morgan Boileau, 14, of Bella Coola competed at the North Central Zone Wrestling Championships Friday, Feb. 10 in Williams Lake.

While she did not win, she enjoyed the opportunity to compete in a regular bout as well as a couple exhibition matches.

“I’ve been wrestling with my mom since I was three but this is my first actual year of competing,” she said as she waited to compete in one of the exhibition matches.

Megan attends Sir Alexander Mackenzie Secondary School and was the sole wrestler from her school to participate in the zones.

Prior to attending the tournament hosted by the Lake City Falcons, Morgan has attended three other tournaments this year.

Two were in Prince George and one was Vancouver.

A busy athlete, Morgan is also doing soccer, track, running, basketball, mountain biking and a ‘little bit’ of volleyball.


