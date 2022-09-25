Cariboo’s strongest test their mettle

Arron Delay flings a sandbag over a bar Highland Games-style as part of the challenge of the Cariboo’s Strongest competition. (Photo submitted)

Cariboo’s Strongest went off without a hitch this summer in Williams Lake, this former Bella Coola Valley resident Tyson Delay organizing the event. Competitors participated in a series of unorthodox lifting events earlier this month.

They lifted logs overhead, flung sandbags over a bar Highland Games-style, and deadlifted a car.

A little over 20 competitors filled out four different weight classes July 23. Bodybuilders, powerlifters, crossfitters, strongmen, and even a number of tradesmen and ranchers lifted their hearts out despite the heat.

“We had the biggest variety in age and weight seen yet. We had 60-year-olds competing against 18-year-olds, and all weight classes were represented from lightweights as small as 120 pounds to superheavies as heavy as 400 pounds,” said organizer Tyson Delay. “Everyone tried their best and worked hard to put up a good score against one another. We had an amazing group of volunteers and co-organizers working with us on this event so it ran smoothly and successfully.”

Locals took several podium spots with Kyle Cook earning a third place in a stacked middleweight division. Garret Leroy once again cruised through the lightweights earning an easy first place and became the first person in Cariboo’s Strongest history to win gold in two weight classes. Ethan Jensen also fought hard to battle out other lightweights into third place.

Delay thanked the Real Canadian Wholesale Club for once again hosting the competition at their parking lot, eXp Realty, Misfit SP, Popeyes Kamloops, Cerberus Strength, Strength Camp Kamloops, Red Tomato Pies, Feral Strength Training, Joe Willburn and Garrett Leroy for all their support and sponsorships.

A competitor deadlifts a car during Cariboo’s Strongest. The event was held at the Real Canadian Wholesale Club parking lot in July. (Photo submitted)