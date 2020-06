Boulevard Cover Shoot Adam Yung, Benjamin Marschman, Isiah Sanchez, Finn Tomer Teja Irvine, Kaitlyn Alerworth Jacklyn Halaburda Elise Neufeld, Paige Cumming, Aleida Ungureanu Drake Erickson Djuna Nagasaki Ella Skillings, Megan Noyce, Julia Johnson

Boulevard congratulates the grads if 2020 on reaching this milestone occasion. We wish them all the best as they pursue their goals and dreams.

Graduation 2020Victoria