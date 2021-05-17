Spring fashion in Tofino. Photography by Darren Hull

Spring Fashion on the beach in Tofino

Outdoor wear showcased at Vancouver Island’s Crystal Cove Beach Resort

  • May. 17, 2021 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

– Photography by Darren Hull Styling by Jen Evans + Lia Crowe

Spring is here! Boulevard celebrates with a family-bubble visit to the magical Crystal Cove Beach Resort near Tofino, dressed in some of the best Vancouver Island has to offer in outdoor wear made for life on the beach. There are wools to keep out the chill of the salt air, knits for cosy beach fires and colours that reflect the sea, the sand and the sun.

On Lia: Dress by Free People ($138) from Merchant Quarters General Store; sweater by Des Petits Hauts ($150) from Bagheera Boutique; recycled cashmere toque ($50) from Anian.

On Peter: Heavyweight Henley ($95) from ecologyst.

Two recycled wool “Scout” blankets ($95 ea) from Anian.

On Djuna: Merino wool sweater ($345), the “Fisherman” toque ($95) and “The Merino Jogger” pants ($165), all from from ecologyst.

On Corbin: Yellow anorak ($325) from ecologyst.

The “Painters” coat ($165) and “The Sunday Flannel” ($135) from Anian.

On Lia: “The Fisherman Sweater” ($395) from ecologyst.

On Peter: “The Fisherman Sweater” ($395) from ecologyst.

On Lia: “The Modern Melton” shirt ($189) from Anian.

On Djuna: “Painters” coat ($165) from Anian.

On Simone: Merino wool sweater ($345) from ecologyst.

On Corbin: “Ridgefield” flannel by Marmot ($140) from Merchant Quarters General Store.

On Peter: “The Puffy Jacket” ($445) from ecologyst.

Makeup by Jenny McKinney

Models: Lia Crowe, Peter Zambri, Corbin Jones,

Djuna Nagasaki and Simone Nagasaki.

Photographed on location at Crystal Cove Beach Resort.

Photography by Darren Hull.

A huge thank you for hosting our team!

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

FashionLifestyleStyle

Previous story
Natalie Bahirova’s Life, Style Etc.

Just Posted

Crews battle a fire at Kleena Kleene over the May 15, 16 weekend. (Chris Cczajkowski photo)
Wildfire at Kleena Kleene under control: BC Wildfire Service

The fire is listed as human-caused

Bella Coola Valley Tourism, CCRD, Bella Coola Search and Rescue and the Bella Coola Watershed Society are hosting a garbage cleanup day May 22. (Photo submitted)
Local groups team up for annual garbage cleanup day

Date set for May 22

Nuxalk Nation members Son Khwona (left) and her daughter, Rhonda Sandoval, help guide Moosemeat & Marmalade co-stars Dan Hayes (from left) and Art Napoleon on Monday, May 10 while foraging in the bush during the filming of season six of the APTN show this week in the Bella Coola Valley. (Olivia Vanderwal photo)
Popular APTN food docuseries filiming in Bella Coola Valley this week

Majority of episodes focus on fishing, foraging, hunting, and visiting small, local, organic farms

Shearwater is located in the Great Bear Rainforest on the West Coast of B.C. (Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association photo)
Heiltsuk Nation buys historic Shearwater Resort and Marina

Chief Marilyn Slett said Heiltsuk Nation has always valued its relationship with the company

Hunlen Falls empties into Lonesome Lake on the left. (Ric Careless photo)
Donations fuel successful Lonesome Lake purchase by BC Parks Foundation

It took only four weeks for the donations to come in

‘COVID to COVID’ lung transplant patient says he’s grateful at a May 14, 2021, news conference in Chicago. (CP screenshot)
‘COVID to COVID’ lung transplant patient grateful

Renato Aquino became sick from COVID-19 in May 2020

Capt. Jenn Casey died in a crash just outside of Kamloops, B.C., on May 17, 2020. (CF Snowbirds)
Snowbirds to honour Capt. Casey, who died in B.C. crash, in 2021 tour

Tour will kick off in Ontario in June before heading west

A pedestrian wearing a mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 is bundled up for the cold weather as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Snow possible in mountain passes as cold front hits southern B.C.

Much of B.C.’s southern interior will see temperatures plunge from highs of 30 C reached over the weekend

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021. Dr. Ben Chan remembers hearing the preliminary reports back in March of blood clots appearing in a handful of European recipients of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Science on COVID, VITT constantly changing: A look at how doctors keep up

While VITT can represent challenges as a novel disorder, blood clots themselves are not new

Poached trees that were taken recently on Vancouver Island in the Mount Prevost area near Cowichan, B.C. are shown on Sunday, May 10, 2021. Big trees, small trees, dead trees, softwoods and hardwoods have all become valuable targets of tree poachers in British Columbia as timber prices hit record levels. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jen Osborne.
Tree poaching from public forests increasing in B.C. as lumber hits record prices

Prices for B.C. softwood lumber reached $1,600 for 1,000 board feet compared with about $300 a year ago

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The warm weather means time for a camping trip, or at least an excursion into nature. How much do you know about camps and camping-related facts? (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
QUIZ: Are you ready to go camping?

How many camp and camping-related questions can you answer?

On Friday, May 14 at Meadow Gardens Golf Club in Pitt Meadows, Michael Caan joined a very elite club of golfers who have shot under 60 (Instagram)
VIDEO: B.C. golfer shoots a 59, then jumps in the water

‘Oh, my God,’ said Michael Caan

Crowds at English Bay were blasted with a large beam of light from an RCMP Air-1 helicopter on Friday, May 14. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marc Grandmaison
Police enlist RCMP helicopter to disperse thousands crowded on Vancouver beach

On Friday night, police were witness to ‘several thousand people staying well into the evening’

Most Read