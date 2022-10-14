Life and style with Nate Cassie

– Words and photography by Lia Crowe

Good style is about expressing yourself in a thoughtful way without saying a word,” says real estate agent Nate Cassie.

As I meet Nate at a gorgeous home overlooking the lake near Kelowna, I ask what he loves most about his work, and he says, “Being able to work with some spectacular homes and aspiring to own one someday is what fires me up.”

With a background playing sports, competing in and winning bodybuilding competitions and working fighting wildfires, Nate has developed a competitive spirit that has translated into a strong work ethic as a realtor.

Outside of work, he’s passionate about bodybuilding and wake surfing and when asked what his best life lesson has been, he says, “[I’ve learned to] surround myself with people who have the same mindset and goals as me and, more importantly, people who are more successful than me. There will always be someone out there working harder than you—so stay hungry.”

It’s easy to see that style is important to Nate, so I ask how he would describe his personal style, and he says, “Urban professional with a splash of hype.”

Clothes/Grooming

Uniform: Blazer, white T-shirt, tailored jeans and white sneakers.

Favourite denim, brand and cut: Legend London Skinny.

Current go-to clothing item: Off-White T-shirt or DESOTO button-up short sleeve.

Currently coveting: Rolex Submariner.

Favourite pair of shoes: Gucci white and grey sneakers.

Best new purchase: Audi S5 Coupe.

Favourite day-bag: Louis Vuitton Duffle.

Accessory you spend the most money on: Watches.

Favourite work tool: Passion Planner.

Sunglasses: Gold Ray-Ban Round Metal Classic.

Scent: 1 Million Paco Rabanne.

Necessary indulgence: Sneakers.

Favourite hair product: Reuzel Fibre Pomade.

Reading Material

Fave print magazine: Robb Report.

Coffee table book/photography book: Tom Ford books.

Favourite book of all time: Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds by David Goggins.

Style Inspirations & Life

Favourite artist: Zach Langner, Vernon, BC.

Favourite fashion designer or brand: Virgil Abloh, Off-White.

Favourite musician: mike.

Favourite local restaurant: Home Block at Cedar Creek and Waterfront Wines.

Favourite cocktail or wine: Old fashioned.

Album on current rotation: the highs by mike.

Favourite app: SkipTheDishes.

Favourite place in the whole world: Kelowna, BC.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication



Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

BusinessFashion