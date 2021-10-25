Here & now

Boulevard visits Klahoose Wilderness Resort, deep in Desolation Sound, to highlight local, Indigenous fashion designers and jewellery makers. Mixing traditional pieces from coastal First Nations with contemporary Indigenous designs, we celebrate the richness of the past with the vibrancy of Indigenous culture today against the backdrop of the breathtaking Klahoose land.

Photography Darren Hull

Styling Sarah D’Arcey

Creative direction Lia Crowe

Makeup Jenny Mckinney

Model Linsay Willier Kendall, represented by Mode Models

Red cape and dress, Ay Lelum; boots, Manitobah Mukluks; rings, Inner Wolf Jewelry; beaded ring, ONLY CHILD Handicrafts; turquoise ring, Vintage; cedar crown: traditional piece loaned by artist Rande Cook.

Jacket, Sugiit Lukxs Designs by Yolonda Skelton; eagle headdress, traditional piece loaned by artist Rande Cook; earrings, Giggy’s Beads Boutique.

Dress, Ay Lelum; earrings, Giggy’s Beads Boutique.

Top, Sugiit Lukxs Designs by Yolonda Skelton; button blanket and feathers, collaboration by Mona Elliot and artist Rande Cooke, combining a traditional button blanket with a feathered over skirt; boots, Manitobah Mukluks; choker, Giggy’s Beads Boutique.

On Randy Louise Tunic, traditional piece loaned by artist Rande Cook.

Sweater, Ecologyst; pin, Moose Hide Campaign; dress, Ay Lelum; boots, Manitobah Mukluks; earrings, Giggy’s Beads Boutique .

Dress, Ay Lelum; earrings, Coastal Beads Collective; sweater, Ecologyst; boots, Manitobah Mukluks.

