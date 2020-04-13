Denim and Leather

Retro fashions in black and white photography

  • Apr. 13, 2020 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

– Styling by Jenny McKinney Photography by Darren Hull

Boulevard visits Mike’s British Repairs at Hillcrest Garage to take a trip back to the early ’90s. Bring on the retro leather, and denim with lighter washes, higher waists and wider legs.

Motorcycle jacket by Papillon ($229) and shorts by One Teaspoon ($115), both from Bia Boro.

Denim jacket by Guess ($108) from Hudson’s Bay; underwear ($15) and bralette ($13) by Calvin Klein from Winners; “Rolla’s East Coast Flare” high-rise, light-wash denim By Free People ($165) from Bia Boro.

Bralette by Free People ($69) and oversized denim long jacket by Muse Looks from Los Angeles ($166), both from Bia Boro.

Crop-top blouse ($38) from Topshop; slim, tapered jeans ($118) from Hudson’s Bay.

Denim dress by Topshop ($90) from Hudson’s Bay.

Makeup and hair: Jenny McKinney

Model: Ava Redpath, represented by Deja Vu Model Management

Photographed on location at Mike’s British Repairs at Hillcrest Garage. A huge thank you to Mike

and his staff for hosting our team for the day.

More photography from Darren Hull at his site here.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

FashionStyle

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Life and Style with Terry Simpson

Just Posted

In a pandemic, those on the front lines face unique mental health challenges

Virtual counselling, created by a firefighter, to help health-care workers, first responders and police

Northern B.C. town builds camp on outskirt of town for homeless population

Smithers Bylaw officer Matt Davey says the move was made with buy-in from the affected people

COVID-19: Front line workers remind us we all play a part in keeping virus at bay

Long-term care facility nurse Christine Mack says the virus would be “devastating” for her patients

COVID19: 94th Williams Lake Stampede officially cancelled for 2020 due to pandemic

Stampede directors hope to host a community event in the fall if possible

‘It’s job No. 1 right now’: B.C.’s Harmac Pacific providing pulp for critical medical supplies

Bryan Reid Sr. of Williams Lake said they received a call of thanks from Canada’s Chrystia Freeland

VIDEO: B.C. health officials create makeshift hospital in case of COVID-19 surge

Vancouver Convention Centre could help increase bed capacity for lower acuity, non-COVID-19 patients

COVID-19 world update: “Lockdown light” in one area of Italy; Russia prepares for worst

Comprehensive world coronavirus news update.

Health Canada approves portable COVID-19 test that can provide results within an hour

The hand-held device eliminates the need for swab samples to travel to the nearest lab

Petition asking to restrict travel to Vancouver Island garners thousands of signatures

Nearly 30,000 people have signed the petition as of Sunday afternoon

B.C. man filmed spitting on elevator buttons apologizes, says actions were ‘reprehensible’

Man said he spit in a moment of rage due to an ongoing dispute with condo strata council

‘He would be so proud’: 40 years on, the legacy of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope lives on

Terry Fox started his run across Canada to raise money for cancer research on April 12, 1980

Truckers taking precautions to fight COVID-19 amid spreading concerns

Truckers and other essential border crossers are exempt from the 14-day quarantine

Canadians mark Easter as COVID-19 continues to cause pain, grief for many

Easter Sunday arrived with desperately needed aid for Canadian businesses and workers

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Easter to the test

Take this 15-question quiz to see how much you know about this holiday

Most Read