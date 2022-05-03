Ray Brosseuk delivering a shipping container of goods to people in Lesotho in the 1990’s. (Contributed by Ray Brosseuk)

VIDEO: Revelstoke charity shipping containers of goods and supplies to those in need

Partners for Others ships containers of food, clothes, medical supplies to developing countries

Tucked away in a crowded warehouse in Revelstoke, one local couple is making a big difference by taking what the people of British Columbia don’t need and sending it to those who do.

Partners for Others, run by Ray and Jackie Brosseuk, is a local charity that sends containers of food, clothing and medical supplies to developing countries.

Over the past 25 years, they’ve shipped more than two million kilograms of goods to those in need.

“The needs are huge,” said Brosseuk. Partners For Others ships containers of goods all over the world: the South Pacific, Africa, and Ukraine before the war to name a few.

“So much stuff would go to landfill if we didn’t take it and ship it over there and put it to good use.”

They ship clothing and accessories from the local thrift store, bibles, quality soup mix, Lysol wipes, hospital beds and supplies, shoes, handmade toys and much more with help from the community.

Brosseuk said that for 20 years they’ve had consistent volunteers from the community that come in every week to help Partners For Others get the shipments out to those in need. He said seven to ten people come in every week to sort the supplies and organize them onto the containers.

Their most recent container is headed to Lesotho, a mountainous country in southern Africa whose people will benefit from the winter jackets, medical supplies, and nutritious food donated by people from B.C.

Donations to Partners For Others can be made online through my.charitableimpact.com by putting ‘Container Shipments’ in the comments or through a cheque to Bible Fellowship Missionary Society, mailing address 15100 66A Avenue, Surrey, B.C V3S 2A6.

If you have any questions about donating, contact Brosseuk at raybrosseuk@gmail.com.

