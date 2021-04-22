Shannon Zirnhelt, from left, her son Lockie, 3, Julia Zirnhelt, 13, and Ella Krus, 13, co-founders of Third Planet Crusade are featured in a music video set to air on Earth Day, April 22, 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Shannon Zirnhelt, from left, her son Lockie, 3, Julia Zirnhelt, 13, and Ella Krus, 13, co-founders of Third Planet Crusade are featured in a music video set to air on Earth Day, April 22, 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

B.C.-made music video launched in time for Earth Day 2021

Singer songwriter Shannon Zirnhelt worked with Third Planet Crusade on the project in the Cariboo

A new music video filmed and produced in the Cariboo will be released on Earth Day, April 22.

At the heart of the video is The Mother’s plea, a song performed by Beaver Valley resident Shannon Zirnhelt, who penned the song a year and a half ago.

“I wrote it post-election feeling like there was lots of discussion about the environment prior to the election and then when it happened it got quiet,” she told the Tribune.

She was also inspired by being a mother of three boys and an active environmentalist, wanting to protect the world for her children and their children, she said.

“Some people think it’s insurmountable and too big to make a change, but it can start at home.”

After she’d written the song Zirnhelt thought she would love to make a music video with youth.

She is related to Julia Zirnhelt, 13, who along with Ella Kruus, 13, started Third Planet Crusade in 2020 to raise awareness about climate change.

Read more: Teens plan climate strike in Williams Lake for Friday, Nov. 6

When asked if they wanted to be involved with the video, Julia and Ella were keen and the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society also became a partner in the project.

Aside from Zirnhelt, Ella and Julia, the video features scenery northeast of Williams Lake including Beaver Valley, Big Lake, some students and preschoolers from Big Lake Elementary School, burned forests from the 2017 Mountain House wildfire and Moffat Falls near Horsefly.

Julia described the experience as a great opportunity and a lot of fun.

She was surprised to learn how much work it takes to film a music video.

“I hope a lot of people will see it, that it will go viral and people will get how we really feel about the issue of climate change,” Julia said.

One of Ella’s favourite parts of the project was when they walked on the Beaver Valley Road for the filming. She also enjoyed all the costumes that Dana Hamblin provided for the film.

The trio said they had some ‘cool places’ to feature in the video.

Zirhnelt’s neighbour Susan Lovejoy plays the part of Mother Earth, seen holding an hourglass while standing on a snow-covered frozen lake.

“There’s a line in the song that says ‘the time’s running out,’ so the video starts with the hourglass and ends with the hourglass,” Zirnhelt said.

Read more: Earth Day garbage pickup planned for downtown Williams Lake

With grant funding from the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society and the Community Arts Council of Williams Lake, they hired musician Sam Tudor to film the video.

Rick Magnell shot some additional drone footage and Brandon Hoffman did the final mixing.

Originally from the Yukon, Zirnhelt met her husband Robin Zirnhelt in Canmore, Alta.

He grew up in the Cariboo and they decided to move back to the area to raise a family.

Last fall she recorded four other songs with Hoffman and was part of the Performances in the Park video series in 2020.

The music video will be available to view on YouTube, Third Planet Crusade’s Facebook and Instagram.

All three said they hope to send it to as many people as possible so they will share it with their friends and it goes viral and across Canada.

Third Planet Crusade is preparing for a panel discussion with teachers on how to teach about climate change and plans to hold some more climate strikes before the end of the school year, Ella said.

Posted by Yeqox Nilin Justice Society on Wednesday, April 21, 2021


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Climate changeMusicWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Playland at PNE scheduled to reopen this May to masked customers

Just Posted

Dawson Road Maintenance crews have been working on road base failures on Highway 20. (Dawson Road Maintenance Facebook photo)
ROAD REPORT: Dawson Road Maintenance provides update on Cariboo Chilcotin road conditions

Road bases still soft, saturated at multiple locations in Cariboo Chilcotin due to spring freshet

The Central Coast snowpack is now sitting at 146 percent (Felicia Harris photo)
Central Coast snowpack now 46 per cent above normal

The risk of spring flooding is elevated due to the above normal snowpack across the entire province

Residents line up socially distanced at the Seedy Saturday event, held at the Lobelco Hall parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 3 with strict COVID-19 restrictions and precautions in place. (Nicole Kaechele photo)
Seedlings, plants and seeds offered at Seedy Saturday

“It was a fairly good turnout,” noted Elizabeth Howard

The Bella Coola Valley Arts Council (BCVAC) has recently received two awards totaling $40,000 from the province-wide British Columbia Arts Council, part of the StrongerBC: BC’s Economic Recovery Plan. The grants are to be used to stimulate local arts communities and to help them cope with impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo submitted)
Bella Coola Valley Arts Council receives $40,000 for local projects

The grants will be used to stimulte local arts communities and help them cope with the pandemic

Nuxalk Sputc Crew technician Scmlh (Jason Moody) walks in Bella Coola River towards sputc holding tank with cinematographer Louvens Remy (photo submitted)
Documentary to highlight importance of sputc for Nuxalk Nation

Sputc: We Shall Eat When the River is Full is a cinematic tale of wealth, loss and recovery

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden smile as they say farewell following a virtual joint statement in Ottawa, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau pledges to cut emissions by 40% to 45% by 2030, short of U.S. goal

Trudeau announced target during a virtual climate summit convened by U.S. President Joe Biden

BC Hydro released a survey Thursday, April 22. It found that many British Columbians are unintentionally contributing to climate change with their yard maintenance choices. (Pixabay)
Spend a lot of time up-keeping the yard? You may be unintentionally contributing to climate change

Recent BC Hydro survey finds 60% of homeowners still use gas-powered lawnmowers and yard equipment

Journal de Montreal is seen in Montreal, on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The daily newspaper uses a file picture of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dressed in traditional Indian clothing during his trip to India to illustrate a story on the Indian variant of the coronavirus. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press
Montreal newspaper blasted for front-page photo of Trudeau in India

Trudeau is wearing traditional Indian clothes and holding his hands together in prayer beside a caption that reads, ‘The Indian variant has arrived’

An Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet arrives at Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Friday, April 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Canada to halt direct flights from India, Pakistan for 30 days due to COVID variant concerns

Cargo flights will still be allowed to enter Canada

Nanaimo RCMP say a man was injured while pouring gunpowder on a backyard fire in Harewood on Wednesday, April 21. (File photo)
Nanaimo man hospitalized after pouring gunpowder onto backyard fire

RCMP investigating explosion in Harewood also came across a still for making alcohol on property

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives for briefing on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. sees 1,006 COVID-19 cases Thursday, ‘alarming’ 502 in hospital

Vaccine bookings for people aged 60 and older set to start

Shannon Zirnhelt, from left, her son Lockie, 3, Julia Zirnhelt, 13, and Ella Krus, 13, co-founders of Third Planet Crusade are featured in a music video set to air on Earth Day, April 22, 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
B.C.-made music video launched in time for Earth Day 2021

Singer songwriter Shannon Zirnhelt worked with Third Planet Crusade on the project in the Cariboo

Ambulance crews have been busy with a record number of emergency overdose calls this Wednesday, April 21. (BC Emergency Health Services)
B.C. paramedics responded to a record 138 overdose calls in a single day

Wednesday’s calls included 48 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and 51 in Fraser Health

Most Read