Jennifer Lopez posted to Instagram that she is finished her part of filming in Smithers. (Screenshot)

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez wraps up filming in Smithers

In an Instagram post, the star of The Mother tells her family she is on her way home

Jennifer Lopez has wrapped up her portion of filming in Smithers on the Netflix production The Mother.

In an Instagram video posted last night, the actor, producer, singer and dancer confirmed she is on her way home.

“It’s my last day here shooting on The Mother out in Smithers in the snow, it’s been beautfiul, but tonight I’m on my way home, I’m so excited for thanksgiving,” she said.

Filming of the action/thriller, in which Lopez plays an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her estranged daughter from dangerous assailants, has been ongoing since early November.

The scenes being done in Smithers involve the production’s stunt unit doing snowmobile sequences in various locations including the Opal Mine (between 10 and 11 kilometre markers on McDonell Lake Road, Microwave Ridge (off the Telkwa River Forest Road) and The Prairie (atop Hudson Bay Mountain).

Filming, which is primarily taking place in the Lower Mainland, is scheduled for completion in January with a release date later in the year.

READ MORE:

New Netflix movie starring Jennifer Lopez filming in Smithers

Tenure application reveals filming details of Netflix production The Mother


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Netflix enlists B.C. man to recreate ‘Stranger Things’ scenes with vintage toys

Just Posted

FILE – A boat speeds along a flooded highway 1 in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
More atmospheric rivers set to pummel southern B.C.

The Nuxalk Nation in the Bella Coola Valley has declared a local state of emergency due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Scott Carrier photo)
State of local emergency declared due to COVID-19 by Nuxalk Nation

Vanderhoof RCMP detachment seen on Nov. 25, 2021, after a man was seen with a long gun targeting the building. (Aman Parhar/Vanderhoof Omineca Express)
VIDEO: Suspect arrested in Vanderhoof after active shooter sparks city-wide lockdown

Farmers in B.C. worked together to help save livestock as parts of the Fraser Valley are under water due to devastating flooding says an association that represents the province's dairy farmers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
CRD approves disposal of animal carcasses from flooded areas at Gibraltar Mine landfill site if needed