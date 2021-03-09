British talk show host Piers Morgan has quit the show “Good Morning Britain” after making controversial comments about the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Piers Morgan quits ‘Good Morning Britain’ over Meghan Markle remarks

The show launched an official investigation after receiving 41,000 complaints about Morgan’s comments

British talk show host Piers Morgan has quit the show “Good Morning Britain” after making controversial comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

The U.K.’s media watchdog said earlier Tuesday that it was launching an investigation into the show under its harm and offence rules after receiving more than 41,000 complaints about Morgan’s comments on Meghan.

In her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan spoke about how she “didn’t want to be alive anymore” as she struggled to fit in with the monarchy and that her request for help was rejected.

Morgan said Monday that he “didn’t believe a word” the duchess said – that drew criticism from many, including the mental health charity, Mind.

VIDEO: Revealing Harry, Meghan interview reverberates across U.K.

On Tuesday’s episode, Morgan stormed off the set of the program following a heated discussion with a fellow presenter about Harry and Meghan’s allegations about racism in the royal family.

ITV, which produces “Good Morning Britain,” said Tuesday: “Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave ‘Good Morning Britain.’ ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

RELATED: Buckingham Palace’s silence on Harry, Meghan allegations adds to furor

Royal family

