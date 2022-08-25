Tenille Townes performs at the Canadian Country Music Awards in London, Ont., Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins

Top nominee Tenille Townes to co-host CCMA Awards with viral sensation Blanco Brown

Awards show will be held at Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome on Sept.11 and be televised live

The leading nominee at this year’sCanadian Country Music Association Awards is now guaranteed to be in the spotlight as an emcee of the show.

Organizer say singer Tenille Townes will co-host the broadcast next month alongside Atlanta viral sensation Blanco Brown.

The Grande Prairie, Alta.-raised Townes was already destined to shine bright at this year’s event with seven nominations.

She holds nods that include single and music video of the year for her song “Girl Who Didn’t Care,” as well as album of the year for “Masquerades.”

Blanco Brown, born Bennie Amey III, is best known for his chart hit “The Git Up,” which spent 12 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country songs chart and inspired a viral dance challenge in 2019.

The CCMA Awards will be held at Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome on Sept.11 and air live on Global.

Both Townes and Blanco will perform separately on the broadcast while Brett Kissel is set to join 1990s boy band 98 Degrees on his collaboration “Ain’t the Same.”

Other performers include High Valley, MacKenzie Porter, Jade Eagleson and Lindsay Ell.

—David Friend, The Canadian Press

