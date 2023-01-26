’Rick and Morty’ creator dropped by Hulu after abuse charges

Hulu on Wednesday became the second television company to cut ties with “Rick and Morty” creator Justin Roiland after felony domestic abuse charges against him were revealed.

“We have ended our association with Justin Roiland,” 20th TV Animation and Hulu Originals said in a statement.

Roiland co-created and provides voices for the streaming outlet’s animated show “Solar Opposites,” and is also a producer and actor on its animated “Koala Man.” Both shows will continue without him.

On Tuesday, Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim division, home to the animated sci-fi sitcom “Rick and Morty,” made the same move, saying in a brief statement that they have ended their association with Roiland.

Squanch Games, a video game developer Roiland co-founded, said on Twitter later Tuesday that he had resigned from the company.

Roiland, 42, was charged in Orange County, California in January of 2020 with two counts of felony domestic violence against a former girlfriend that he was living with. He has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

The charges went unreported until NBC News ran a story on them earlier this month.

Roiland’s attorney and publicist did not immediately reply to emails seeking comment.

Roiland provided the voices of the two title characters, a mad scientist and his grandson, in “Rick and Morty.” He and Dan Harmon created the show that has run for six seasons and has been renewed for a seventh. Adult Swim has said the series will continue without him, but have not announced who the new vocal performers will be.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Entertainment

Previous story
Justin Bieber sells rights to ‘Baby,’ rest of music catalog
Next story
Sarah Polley, Domee Shi among top Canadian Oscar nominees

Just Posted

Log trucks are unloaded in the Tolko log yard Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Environment Canada warns cold weather on the way for B.C.’s Interior

The Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo will be missed. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)
End to 30-year era: No more Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo; organizers cite lack of volunteers

The investigation continues at the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School near Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The investigation continues at the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School near Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
66 more potential graves identified at St. Joseph’s Mission, former residential school

Hereditary Chiefs Aaron Hans, Jeffery Snow and Snuxyaltwa (as known as Deric Snow) visit the Royal B.C. Museum in Victoria which houses family poles. (Mercy Snow photo) Hereditary Chiefs Aaron Hans, Jeffery Snow and Snuxyaltwa (as known as Deric Snow) visit the Royal B.C. Museum in Victoria. (Mercy Snow photo)
Totem pole returning to Bella Coola, Nuxalk territory, after decades in Victoria museum