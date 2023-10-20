Pop superstar Pink says she’s postponing two Vancouver shows this weekend due to a respiratory infection. Pink performs at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Pizzello

Pop superstar Pink says she’s postponing two Vancouver shows this weekend due to a respiratory infection. Pink performs at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Pizzello

Pink postpones Vancouver shows on doctor’s orders

Respiratory infection sidelines pop star, cancelled shows to be rescheduled

Pop superstar Pink is postponing two Vancouver concerts this weekend as she deals with a respiratory infection.

The “Trustfall” singer says she won’t take the stage Friday and Saturday at Rogers Arena under her doctor’s orders.

She added that concert promoter Live Nation is working on rescheduled dates for both shows.

The Thursday announcement, made on her social media platforms, came after Pink postponed two dates in Tacoma, Wash., this week for what she described as “family medical issues” that required “immediate attention.”

Her “Summer Carnival” tour, which is set to wrap up in Australia early next year, has attracted its share of attention in recent months.

At one show, a fan threw a bag purported to be filled with their dead mother’s ashes onto the stage.

READ ALSO: Hullo schedules special-event sailings for Guns N’ Roses, Pink and more

ConcertsPop Music

Previous story
Britney Spears’ book ‘The Woman In Me’ makes private details public, and public events personal

Just Posted

Cariboo North MLA Coralee Oakes speaks in the B.C. Legislature. (Hansard image)
Oakes pushes gov on student supports for sexual misconduct

Image: RCMP logo
Williams Lake public urged to keep vehicles secure after rash of stolen vehicles

Students gathered outside of Williams Lake City Hall on Oct. 18, 2023, to protest against violence against women. From left to right: Ava Johnson (Grade 10), Athena Stuart (Grade 12), Ariana Dyck (Grade 12), Mikayla Bremner (Grade 12), and protest organizer Kaydence Glanville (Grade 11). (Kim Kimberlin/Black Press Media)(Kim Kimberlin/Black Press Media)
Student-led activists in Williams Lake protest violence against women

A large crowd of supporters came out for the opening of the new day lodge on Oct. 15. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
New Williams Lake cross country ski facility compliments entire Cariboo region