FILE - In this Friday, April 28, 2006, file photo, Alex Trebek holds the award for outstanding game show host, for his work on “Jeopardy!” backstage at the 33rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Canadian “Jeopardy!” host Trebek announced he’s been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer in a YouTube video on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, that had a positive tone despite the grim prognosis. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

‘One day at a time’: ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek speaks one year after cancer diagnosis

Trebek said the past year had both good and bad days

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek took to Twitter Wednesday morning to announce he’d hit one year since his pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

The Canadian host of the long-running game show has been a staple on televisions since the 1960s, but began hosting Jeopardy! in 1984.

He told viewers that the past year had been difficult.

“Now, I’d be lying if I said the journey had been an easy one,” Trebek said.

There were good days, he said, but a lot of bad ones, too.

“There were moments of great pain, days when certain bodily functions no longer functioned,” Trebek said.

READ MORE: ‘We love you, Alex!’: Trebek gets choked up by ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant’s answer

READ MORE: Alex Trebek, saying he’s on the mend, back at ‘Jeopardy!’

The game show host spoke about days when he felt depressed and unsure if he should carry on with his chemo treatments, but said the love of his wife, Jean, and the support of fans and other cancer patients.

Trebek said the one-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer was just 18 per cent, but that his oncologist was confident he would hit his two-year in 2021, t00.

“If we take it just one day at a time, with a positive attitude, anything is possible,” Trebek said. “I’ll keep you posted.”

@katslepian

[email protected]

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Teen singer from Vancouver Island passes American Idol audition

Just Posted

Guide outfitters appeal to B.C. gov’t to help businesses in Tsilhqot’in title area

Bridging agreements are expiring at the end of March 2020

Lodge owner in Tsilhqot’in declared title area wants to be bought out for fair price

Hausi Wittwer has operated the Chilko River Lodge for 21 years

Williams Lake City Council and community advocacy leads to GPS monitoring of six prolific offenders

Counc. Scott Nelson said he is happy at this result and hopes to build on momentum

Bachrach rejects calls for police action against demonstrators

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP says only way out of crisis is “true nation-to-nation” talks

‘One day at a time’: ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek speaks one year after cancer diagnosis

Trebek said the past year had both good and bad days

Canadians flying from B.C. to Australia charged after 16 kg of meth found in suitcases

The pair of Canadian nationals have been charged with a number of illicit drug possession

A&W employees in Ladysmith get all-inclusive vacation for 10 years of service

Kelly Frenchy, Katherine Aleck, and Muriel Jack are headed on all-expenses-paid vacations

Wet’suwet’en elected council wants in on pipeline, B.C. land talks

Deal with Ottawa, Victoria leaves councils out, hereditary chiefs told

Toilet paper roll selling for $100 on Craigslist as people capitalize on COVID-19 fears

A plethora of posts selling toilet paper have popped up on Facebook and Craigslist in the past few days

White Claw Hard Seltzer to hit B.C. shelves this weekend

The highly sought after beverage will be available on Mar. 7

B.C. rink snaps Brier losing skid

Jim Cotter and company double the Yukon 6-3 Wednesday morning in Kingston, Ont.

B.C.’s three latest COVID-19 cases related to travel from Iran

Four cases identified Tuesday make 12, all in isolation at home

B.C. tourism group says bookings from China down 70% amid COVID-19 fears

Destination BC says bookings are down from China by about 70 per cent between March and October

Most Read