Rupi Kaur arrives on the red carpet for the 2021 Scotiabank Giller Prize in Toronto on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Canada’s literati are folding up their reading glasses and breaking out their finest garb ahead of tonight’s Scotiabank Giller Prize. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Literati to gather to crown next winner of $100,000 Scotiabank Giller Prize

Poet and social media phenom Rupi Kaur and actress-producer Sarah Gadon will host

Canada’s literati are folding up their reading glasses and breaking out their finest garb ahead of tonight’s Scotiabank Giller Prize.

One of five writers will receive the $100,000 award this evening during a televised gala at the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto.

Among the nominees are Kim Fu, for “Lesser Known Monsters of the 21st Century”; Rawi Hage, for his short story collection “Stray Dogs”; and Tsering Yangzom Lama, nominated for her novel “We Measure the Earth with Our Bodies.”

Rounding out the shortlist are Suzette Mayr, nominated for her novel “The Sleeping Car Porter” and Noor Naga, for her novel “If an Egyptian Cannot Speak English.”

Poet and social media phenom Rupi Kaur and actress-producer Sarah Gadon will host the festivities.

The winner will be announced at 9 p.m., with the ceremony broadcast live on CBC.

