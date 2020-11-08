‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek dead at 80 after long battle with cancer

‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek has died at the age of 80 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Trebek had been fighting Stage 4 pancreatic cancer at the time of his death. He first announced his diagnosis on March 6, 2019.

According to Jeopardy!, which the Canadian-born Trebek had hosted since 1984, the host died peacefully at his home on Sunday morning (Nov. 8), surrounded by family and friends.

Trebek had announced earlier this year that if his current treatment didn’t work to cure his cancer, he would not try again.

In his memoir, “The Answer Is…Reflections on My Life,” the Sudbury, Ont.-raised TV personality had written that “quality of life was an important consideration” in the decision.

The seven-time Emmy Award winner said he and his wife, Jean Currivan, and their two children had “a good cry” when he told them.

Trebek added he’d “lived a good, full life,” knew he was nearing the end of it, and was “not afraid of dying.”

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

Condolences poured out across Twitter shortly after the news of Trebek’s death broke from ‘Jeopardy!’ contestants, friends and fans alike.

Alex Trebek was in our homes for decades and as such, became our family, and he knew we welcomed him into our homes daily and it meant the world to him. Today, celebrate him and keep his family and those that he touched so deeply in your thoughts. North America lost a great man. — Austin Tyler Rogers (@austintylerro) November 8, 2020

I was obsessed with Jeopardy as a nerdy kid growing up in Ohio. I’ve loved and revered Alex Trebek since I can remember. What an iconic career. RIP Alex Trebek. — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 8, 2020

Alex Trebek was kind enough to film a cameo for our film Free Guy last year despite his battle. He was gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian. We love you, Alex. And always will. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 8, 2020

Alex's impact is immeasurable. Thank you for sharing, Burt! pic.twitter.com/XgGGwJ8GlH — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 6, 2020

