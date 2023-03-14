Avril Lavigne confronts a topless protester as she presents during the Junos Monday, March 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Timothy Matwey

Avril Lavigne confronts a topless protester as she presents during the Junos Monday, March 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Timothy Matwey

Charges against topless protester during Juno Awards pending, Edmonton police say

Woman leapt on stage before being confronted by presenter Avril Lavigne

Police in Edmonton say charges are pending after a topless protester interrupted the Juno Awards.

Pop-punk star Avril Lavigne was caught off-guard Monday night when the woman leapt on the stage.

The woman was wearing pasties with paint on her that read “land back” and “save the green belt,” which was a reference to Ontario’s decision last fall to open a protected area of land for housing.

Lavigne proceeded to swear at the protester, demanding she get off the stage.

The woman was quickly escorted off the stage.

Edmonton police say charges against a 37-year-old woman are pending, but would not comment on the nature of the charges.

RELATED: Topless protestor crashes Junos, as Weeknd wins 5th award with album of the year

Law and justicePop Music

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Review: U2 reworks past in thrilling ‘Songs of Surrender’
Next story
Oprah Winfrey reflects on book club, announces 100th pick

Just Posted

(RCMP logo)
RCMP seize 480 grams of suspected fentanyl from vehicle in Williams Lake

A woman in Williams Lake would like to see a shelter for women and children developed in a rural setting. (Pixabay.com)
Domestic abuse survivor advocates for rural shelter in Williams Lake area

Beyond the Haunting is a team of paranormal investigators who include Kelly Ireland (left), Corine Carey and Leanne Sallenback. Their documentary, Haunted Gold Rush, won the Tourism BC Innovation award as part of the 2023 BC Tourism and Hospitality awards. (Photo submitted)
Haunted Gold Rush documentary scoops Tourism BC Innovation Award

Helen Sandy of Williams Lake First Nation turns the salmon strips in her smoke house at Sugar Cane. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
CASUAL COUNTRY: The Joy of Salmon

Pop-up banner image