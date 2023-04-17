A new song called “Heart On My Sleeve” has gained large attention online, but it’s using the work of Drake and The Weeknd without their consent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Invision - Jonathan Short

A new Drake x The Weeknd song just dropped – but it’s an AI fake

Copright law around generative AI remains murky

An AI-generated song called “Heart On My Sleeve” featuring the voices of Drake and The Weeknd has garnered 250,000 Spotify streams and 10 million TikTok views, prompting concerns about the legality and ethics of using artists’ content without their consent.

According to American technology magazine TechCrunch, Drake recently commented on AI-generated music that uses his voice, calling it the “final straw AI.” UMG, which represents artists like Eminem and Jay-Z, has issued copyright strikes against AI-generated YouTube videos featuring their music.

Copyright laws around the use of AI are murky, though. Transformative parody is generally allowed, but there are no specific guidelines on generative AI. Interpretation of these laws is subjective and precedent-setting case law is scarce.

UMG has asked Spotify to prevent AI companies from using its music to train their models, citing a moral and commercial responsibility to its artists.

Once AI-generated content is up, it’s hard to remove. A project called Spawning AI helps artist to search for their work to see if it’s being used in an AI training set without their consent, but removing intellectual property from AI models is difficult.

It remains to be seen how artists, platforms and lawmakers will navigate the ethical and legal complexities of AI-generated content in the future.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

artificial intelligenceMusic

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘The Phantom of the Opera’ closes on Broadway after 35 years

Just Posted

Four wolves caught on a game cam near the end of Saloompt River Road in the Bella Coola Valley on Saturday, April 15. (Julia Michalchuk photo)
Wolves kill dog just outside Bella Coola home

Farwell Canyon near Riske Creek, B.C. is a destination spot for tourists in the Cariboo Chilcotin and an area where each year mountain bikers from all over would gather for the Four-Twenty Weekend to ride and celebrate the start of riding season. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake mountain bikers raise awareness of Farwell Canyon closure prior to 4/20 event

Ashleigh Tschritter has been sentenced in the shooting death of her husband. (Kamloops This Week file photo)
Clearwater woman who killed husband sentenced to a decade in prison

A travel advisory is in place for Dog Creek Road between Enterprise and Meadow Road due to flooding. (DriveBC image)
Travel advisory for Dog Creek Road between Enterprise, Meadow Road due to flooding