Candidates declared for upcoming regional district, school trustee elections

Nominations have closed for the upcoming Oct. 15 general local and school election, with the exception of trustee electoral Area 2 which was extended until 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14.

For the Central Coast Regional District Dan Bertrand and Steve Emery are vying for Area A director, Travis Hall and Clark Wilson for Area B, Jayme Kennedy for Area C, Lawrence Northeast for Area D and Richard Hall, Marlene King and Jim Ward for Area E.

Candidates for the offices of trustee electoral Area 1 comprised of regional district electoral areas C, D and E are Marisa Blewett, Christina Hoppe, Marlene Kin, Nicola Koroluk, Olivia Mack and Terry Weber.

Chief election officer for the Central Coast Regional District and School District No. 49 declared the candidates on Sept. 9, 2022.

There were no declared candidates for trustee electoral Area 2 comprised of regional district electoral areas A and B as of Friday, Sept. 9 so the nomination period was extended to 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12. to allow nomination papers to be received.

Friday, Sept. 16 at 4 p.m. is the deadline for candidates to withdraw.

General voting day will go from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for voting in person with 8 p.m. that evening being the deadline for the chief election officer to receive mail ballots.

The Central Coast Regional District website provides the following information for voters:

Resident electors must produce two pieces of identification (at least one with a signature).

Picture identification is not necessary. The identification must prove both residency and identity.

Electors must make a declaration stating they meet the following requirements:

18 years of age or older on general voting day

Canadian citizen

a resident of B.C. for at least six months immediately preceding the day of registration

a resident of the Central Coast Regional District

not disqualified under the Local Government Act or any other enactment from voting in an election or otherwise disqualified by law.

Non-resident property electors (NRO) are property owners who own property in the Central Coast Regional District but reside outside of it.

For example, a voter owns a property in Bella Bella but lives in Williams Lake.

Non-resident property electors must produce two (2) pieces of identification (at least one with a signature) to prove identity and proof that they are entitled to register as an elector for this property.

To register as a non-resident property elector, voters must fill out an application form in advance of voting.

For additional information to register to be an NRO, please contact: Janet Prestley, Chief Election Officer at jprestley@telus.net, Deputy Chief Election Officer Louise Hopkins at clerk@ccrd.ca or Deputy Chief Election Officer Evangeline Hanuse at ehanuse@ccrd.ca.

There is a cap in place for candidate spending for the Central Coast Regional District and the Central Coast School District 49 for the amount of $5,498.92.

Elections BC noted each election area and office has its own limit, which is based on the office and population of the election area.



The campaign period goes from Saturday, Sept. 17 to Saturday, Oct. 15.

