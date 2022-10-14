3 CCRD directors acclaimed, two to be elected

Central Coast Regional District chair Jayme Kennedy was honoured to be acclaimed as Area C director.

“I am feeling very positive,” she said. “I am very optimistic that we can move forward and complete projects that have been held up in the pandemic and supply chain related delays.”

Kennedy said she is also very happy to be returning to work with the “amazing” staff at the regional district and is proud of the team there.

“I am honoured and respectfully take the acclamation as a compliment to the whole board and team for four years of hard work.”

Area C director Lawrence Northeast was also acclaimed and said because a chunk of his first term was during the pandemic, he was willing to let his name stand for another term.

“I was excited when I first got elected because I’d volunteered on other boards but that first year was a learning curve.”

Once the pandemic was declared everybody was focused on it, he added.

“Now that restrictions have been lifted there are things we need to work on. I look forward to working with Jayme, Travis Hall acclaimed in Area B and the group.”

General Voting Day is Oct. 15 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. at Bella Coola Elementary School and Nusatsum Elementary School.

There are an estimated 1,143 eligible voters. There are two candidates vying for Area A (Ocean Falls, Denny Island and Wuikinuxv) and three for Area E (Bella Coola townsite). For school trustee there are six candidates vying for Electoral Area 1 in which three will be elected and three candidates for Electoral Area 2 where two will be elected.

Watch for the election results Oct. 15, 2022.



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

Jayme Kennedy, Central Coast Regional District (CCRD) chair was acclaimed. (Photo submitted)

Area D director Lawrence Northeast was acclaimed. (CCRD photo)