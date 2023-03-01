Williams Lake, Bella Coola artists featured in Station House Gallery shows

Bella Coola artist Ida Eriksen attends the opening for her solo show Feb. 9 titled West Coast Light currently on display at the Station House Gallery. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake photo) Children’s after-school art teacher Courtney Patenaude poses with one of the young artists featured in the exhibit. (Ruth Lloyd photo) Children peruse some of the artwork displayed in the upper gallery. (Ruth Lloyd photo) Station House Gallery executive director Davana Stafford, left, and board president Lyn Capling welcome everyone to the opening of the two shows. (Ruth Lloyd photo)

Two popular exhibits are on display at the Station House Gallery in Williams Lake.

In the main gallery is West Coast Light by Bella Coola artist Ida Eriksen and in the upper level is Images of a Future featuring art created by children taking after-school art classes at the gallery.

Both shows continue until Saturday, March 25.

When the artists celebrated the openings of the shows on Feb. 9, the gallery was packed, something Station House Gallery president Lynn Capling said was so great to see.

Executive director Davana Stafford thanked everyone for attending and supporting the artists.

“A big thank you to Mary Skip who has generously sponsored this exhibition. Mary has been a long-standing supporter of the Station House Gallery,” Stafford said. “Her continued support is greatly appreciated.”

Introducing Eriksen, Stafford said she was born in Denmark, moved to Canada at an early age to live with her family at Namu.

“She gained the love for land and especially forests in that area,” Stafford said. “Ida has drawn and painted throughout her life and done pottery. She settled in Bella Coola in 2013 and became very involved with the arts council.”

Eriksen works mostly in oils and acrylics, using local landscapes for inspiration and drawing upon some of her childhood memories for some of her latest more abstract work, Stafford added.

“Thank you Ida for making the trip to Williams Lake and bringing your show to the Station House Gallery.”

Afterwards Eriksen said she was amazed at the attendance of the opening and felt quite overwhelmed by the number of people engaging with her and complimenting her on the artworks.

“I had forgotten how uplifting that could be as I’m usually on the other side of things. As well, both the outgoing manager, Diane, and the new incoming manager, Davana, were so supportive and helpful. They truly made it an amazing experience for me.”

Children’s art instructor Courtney Patenaude had participants ages six and older discuss the role of art and artists in the pressing issues surrounding the environment as well as shared appreciation for Mother Earth, Stafford said.

“Together they got messy and had fun making art. Thank you for all the families for joining us tonight, she said.

Patenaude said the students had experimented with print making, working with recycled materials such as paper clips, or pine cones – things that were a lot of fun to work with.

“My husband’s childhood Lego, which was a big hit. There are sculptures the kids created. I think the best part was listening to their creativity and imaginations.”

She said the children had a lot of great ideas and shared them.

“You guys are super brave,” she said looking around the room. “You should be proud of yourselves.”

Patenaude thanked Eriksen for sharing the space and the gallery hanging team for curating 17 artists all together.

