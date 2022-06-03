West Pacific, solo art exhibit opens June 3 in Bella Coola

Heather Mason is an artist whose work will be featured in a solo exhibit at the Arthouse gallery in Hagensborg June 3 through June 19, 2022. (Photo submitted)

The Arthouse gallery in Hagensborg is opening a new solo exhibition by artist Heather Karin Mason June 3, 2022.

It is the artist’s first solo exhibition and she is also relatively new to the valley.

Mason earned her honours degree in fine arts from Lakehead University in 2008 and was awarded CBC Manitoba’s Future 40 Award for Excellence in Arts & Culture in 2020.

Strong lines and contemporary palettes characterize her beautiful depictions of the natural world.

The show will be up until June 19 and the Arthouse gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday noon to 4 p.m.

The Arthouse gallery is at 1961 Highway 20 and is operated by the Bella Coola Valley Arts Council.

