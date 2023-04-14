Video still from Australian YouTuber Beau Miles building a raft out of downed trees before floating down the Chilliwack River. (YouTube)

VIDEO: Popular Australian YouTuber takes on the Chilliwack River on raft made from logs

Beau Miles’ offbeat exploits have earned him 600,000 subscribers and 37 million views

“A bad raft will still give you a bloody good time.”

That’s a quote from popular Australian YouTuber Beau Miles after floating a makeshift raft down part of the Chilliwack River in one of his latest expeditions.

Miles’ quirky and fun approach to either doing unusual things, or doing regular things in an unusual way, has earned him more than 600,000 subscribers across the world and 37 million views.

“With a string of successful films under his belt, Beau has become known for his offbeat candour, authentic insight and willingness to do ordinary things in a less than ordinary way,” is how he is described on his website.

The red-head has produced videos of planting a tree every minute for 24 hours, attempting to paddle the 4,000 kilometres from one side of Africa to the other, and his most recent video, running a marathon throughout the hallways, stairwells, pool and lobby of a luxury hotel in Seattle.

But his second last video brought him to Chilliwack where he headed up the Chilliwack River Valley with river guide named Dave.

There, he gathered chunks of fallen trees, small logs, and constructed a crude raft with just the wood and yellow rope. He gets on the raft, accompanied by a cameraperson, and Dave in a kayak, he hit the Chilliwack River on the rickety craft using a chunk of wood as an oar.

“Look at this place, it’s frickin’ amazing,” he says. “Canada, you are frickin’ amazing.”

He said he has lived in Canada, but he never went rafting let alone built a raft so he gave it a try.

“A 10-year-old could do this with a bit more time,” he declared after finishing his creation.

“This is the worst raft ever built in Canada,” he said. “But a bad raft will still give you a bloody good time.”

There are links to all his films and his books on his website, beaumiles.com.

RELATED: YouTuber finds stealth camping nirvana in B.C. roundabout

RELATED: Lower Mainland YouTubers claim to be Kelowna display toilet ‘poopers’

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
editor@theprogress.com

@PeeJayAitch
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AustraliachilliwackChilliwack River ValleyYouTube

 

Video still from Australian YouTuber Beau Miles building a raft out of downed trees before floating down the Chilliwack River. (YouTube)

Video still from Australian YouTuber Beau Miles building a raft out of downed trees before floating down the Chilliwack River. (YouTube)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New therapy dogs ready to work in 100 Mile

Just Posted

The Blackwater gold deposit is located about 100 kilometres south of Vanderhoof and about 100 kilometres west of Quesnel. (Photo courtesy Artemis)
Artemis Gold orders $134M mining equipment for Blackwater Mine startup west of Quesnel

The renovations at G.R. Baker Memorial Hospital in Quesnel are now complete. The new features are now open. (Rebecca Dyok photo — Quesnel Observer)
New emergency department, ICU open at GR Baker Memorial Hospital

Cariboo North MLA Coralee Oakes slams government policies on addressing crime, while businesses suffer for it in downtown Quesnel. (Hansard image)
Quesnel MLA Oakes calls government soft on crime

B.C. Solicitor General Mike Farnworth announced a program to target repeat violent offenders in Langley on Tuesday, March 14. He and Premier David Eby have since announced a system of hubs across the province to support communities in dealing with repeat violent offenders as well. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Williams Lake will be home to one of new hubs targeting repeat violent offenders