VIDEO: Cow Boss carving back downtown in time for Williams Lake Stampede

The city of Williams Lake installed the new Cow Boss statue above the Stampede Grounds Tuesday, June 15. Pictured above are; Coun. Ivan Bonnell (from left), Mark Blezard and Jacob Steyl of Atlantic Power, Coun. Marnie Brenner, Mayor Walt Cobb, carver Ken Sheen and Coun. Scott Nelson. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Cow Boss statue is one of many Western-themed carvings in the lakecity. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) This latest Cow Boss statue is the third to be carved by artist Ken Sheen. The first was made out of beetle-killed pine and had a short lifespan, the second - which he says was his best work - was destroyed last year in a structure fire just days before it was to be installed and the now this latest statue. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Cow Boss statue is located on Oliver Street in Williams Lake above the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A new Cow Boss statue took its rightful place above the Stampede Grounds along Oliver Street Tuesday afternoon in Williams Lake in just time for the rodeo.

Surrounded by dignitaries, the unveiling was applauded by city councillors on hand for the event as well as representatives from sponsor Atlantic Power.

Carver Ken Sheen said he felt a sense of relief that the new Cow Boss statue was completed and back in its location.

The city has been without its Cow Boss statue since the first one was rotten and removed June 2020.

The city commissioned Sheen to carve a new statue, however, that one was destroyed by a structure fire April 16, 2021 just before it was set to be installed.

In that fire Sheen lost his shop, several carvings and a lifetime of tools. He has slowing been trying to recover from the loss.

This Cow Boss carving, which would be his third, took five straight weeks to complete and is carved from solid Red Cedar. It is not fashioned to be any particular person, however, Sheen said it seems to have taken on some of the features of an old friend of his.

The city extended their gratitude to Atlantic Power, who covered the cost of the new carving.

“Many thanks to Atlantic Power for their generous support of this Williams Lake landmark, and to Ken Sheen for the beautiful carving,” notes the city.

The Williams Lake Stampede is set to take place starting Thursday, June 30, July 1, 2 and 3.

