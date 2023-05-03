Louis Salvino, who worked 33 years for Watkin Motors and 29th St. Auto Shine, gives tips to Janis Lauman, Carol Schroeder, Anne Clarke, and Sue Ulmer in the art of car washing for Grannies à Gogo car wash, Sat, May 6.”

Louis Salvino, who worked 33 years for Watkin Motors and 29th St. Auto Shine, gives tips to Janis Lauman, Carol Schroeder, Anne Clarke, and Sue Ulmer in the art of car washing for Grannies à Gogo car wash, Sat, May 6.”

Vernon Grannies ready to get dirty sudsing up support

Car wash raising funds for Gogos

This Saturday’s forecast includes a chance of bubbles, as some grannies are readying to host a car wash.

Grannies à Gogo, sponsored by Watkins Motors, will shine up your vehicle for $15. All proceeds will go toward South African Gogos (which means ‘grandmothers’ in Zulu), who care for their AIDS-orphaned grandchildren.

Energetic grannies will hand-wash your car to a sparkling shine.

Tables of baked goods, preserves, and handicrafts will also be available.

Grannies à Gogo are looking for dirty cars to come clean to support disadvantaged Gogos.

The fundraising event will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at the Autoplex behind Watkin Motors, at 4607 – 29th St.

READ MORE: What’s happening around the North Okanagan

READ MORE: Spring signals 90-year-old orchard opening in Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

fundraisingSeniorsVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Namu: A photographic journey into the past opens May 3, Art House Gallery in Bella Coola
Next story
VIDEO: 2 days after training, ALERT helps with rescue of horse in Oliver canal

Just Posted

Photo taken by the Scharfenberg Clan on May 2 evening. (Facebook)
Aerial view of destructive flooding in Cache Creek

The fire hall in Cache Creek is under water due to flooding, as seen in this image taken May 2. Highway 97 was closed Tuesday evening and Wednesday (May 2 and 3) as a result of the flooding. (Sheila Olson photo)
1 home lost, fire hall underwater as Cache Creek floods

Members of the Cache Creek Fire Department worked into the night to try and keep floodwaters at bay. (Photo credit: Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department)
Highway 97 closed at Cache Creek due to flooding

Water from Cache Creek flows between two rows of Hesco barriers after overwhelming the culvert at Quartz Road on the morning of May 2. (Photo credit: Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department)
5 properties under evacuation order as Cache Creek flooding continues