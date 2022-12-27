Tweedsmuir Ski Club ski, outdoor gear swap a success

There were some great deals at the Tweedsmuir Ski Club ski and outdoor gear swap. (Photo submitted) Tweedsmuir Ski Club ski and outdoor gear swap was a success. (Photo submitted) Ski and other outdoor gear was up for grabs at the Tweedsmuir Ski Club swap held Saturday, Dec. 3 at the NES gym. (Photo submitted)

People came out with big smiles and walked away with great deals at the third annual Tweedsmuir Ski Club ski and outdoor gear swap held Saturday, Dec. 3.

There were tables piled with winter clothing and walls lined with skis, we had boots, skates, helmets and hockey gear too. The TSC table did great with much appreciated donations from Bella Coola Heli Sports; beauty Mammut base layers and BCHS logo’d buffs. We sold out of delicious donated baked goods, cookies, muffins and brownies.

Our door prize draw of locally made wool toques filled with bags of chocolate were won by three awesome attendees, Heather Mason, the Young family and TSC patch sewing extraordinaire, Meghan Lewick.

The day was successful due to the awesome volunteer help that makes the event happen, a special shout out to the SAMS Outdoor Education class for setting up the tables, to Chantale St.Pierre for making sure we all had coffee and Garrett Newkirk for such an epic pile of gear.

To everyone who had a table or came to partake, it was a great day and thank you for coming out, we hope to see you making tracks!

Khya Saban is a member of the Tweedsmuir Ski Club

Bella Bellacross country skiingskiing