Tweedsmuir Ski Club hosting gear swap in Bella Coola

A cross-country skier enjoys one of the Tweedsmuir Ski Club’s trails at East Branch. (Photo submitted) The Tweedsmuir Ski Club warming hut is a welcomed item for cross-country skiers. (Photo submitted)

The Tweedsmuir Ski Club is hosting an outdoor gear and ski swap Saturday, Dec. 11 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Sir Alexander Mackenzie Secondary School (SAMS) parking lot.

Club member Khya Saban is excited it is a go this year. She started it two years ago, but cancelled last year due to COVID.

“It provides an opportunity to move gear around in the valley and it is nice for people to get used gear, especially for kids because they can grow out of things in a year,” Saban said, adding this year she expanded it from ski gear to all outdoor gear including hiking, kayaking and biking.

Anyone wanting to trade or sell is asked to bring a table or a tailgate.

COVID protocols and social distancing will be followed.

There will be a $1 entry fee and a chance to win three prizes, a 50/50 draw and baked goodies for sale as well as some retro Tweedsmuir Ski Club badges that people can have sewn on a piece of clothing.

“The badges are from the 80s or 90s and are pretty cool,” Saban said. “The art teacher from the school has volunteered to sew them on because you know how people normally pick up old badges and then just put them in a drawer.”

If anyone wants to donate baked goods they need to be individually wrapped, she added.

All proceeds from the event will go toward the club’s managing of its 30 kilometres of cross-country ski trails at East Branch, about an hour’s drive from the valley at the top of the hill.

“We have about 20 volunteers and the area is a big draw for people to get out of the valley and up into the snow where our groomers usually groom it on Saturday for skiing on Sunday,” Saban said, adding there is a refurbished warming hut as well as an overnight cabin that is quite popular.

A small downhill ski hill with a rope tow is also part of the club’s offerings.

There is presently about a metre and a half of snow and at this time, the club is asking people not to bring dogs on the ski trails or to snowshoe on the ski trails.

Anyone with questions about the swap can contact Saban at 250-957-7783 or email khyasaban@hotmail.com.



