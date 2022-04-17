Tour de Bella Coola bike ride ready to roll May 1

The Tour de Bella Coola has been taking place in the valley since 2008. (Photo submitted)

Organizer Janice Kyle is getting excited to host the Tour de Bella Coola this spring.

Hosted by Active Communities Bella Coola (ACBC) and supported by BC Parks, the scenic route takes bike riders through Tweedsmuir Provincial Park with stunning views of the gorgeous mountains as riders peddle alongside the Artnarko River.

The event is set for Sunday, May 1, with the ride to start at 9:30 a.m. at the Fisheries Pool. Registration is $20 for adults and $7 each for youth aged 12 to 17. Children are free. Helmets are mandatory for all riders.

“We expect up to 80 riders of ages from four years old to late 70s,” said Kyle, noting the ride is not suitable for children with training wheels as bikes do not go where intended.

Riders can choose to do the full ride from Fisheries Pool to the bottom of the hill return for about 35 kilometres round trip, or a shorter ride from the Fisheries Pool to Kettle Pond and back which is about 15 kms.

BC Parks area manager Ray Bussi will be patrolling the road from the foot of the hill to Fisheries Pool. Signs along the road warn vehicles of riders. A hardy few ride from Hagensborg to the start, continue to the foot and back to celebrate at Fisheries Pool where everyone is ready to enjoy a BBQ hamburger.

Registration will close by April 27.

All riders are expected to wear helmets and bright safety gear respecting highway traffic. Children 11 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Kyle noted the event’s bear protocol is simple – if a rider sees one on the side of the road, turn around and go back.

Bella Coola