Tips for reading with children focus of upcoming workshop in Bella Coola

Parents and caregivers of children in Grades 1 to 3 wanting to improve reading skills are invited to attend free workshops coming up in Bella Coola.

Come Read With Me workshops are offered virtually by ONE TO ONE, but because some people do not have internet at home or would prefer to gather with others there will be two in-person group sessions on Wednesday, Nov. 9 and Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the New Leaf Learning Centre.

“It’s nice to be able to come together and watch the workshop. The sessions are 60-minutes with time for questions,” said Janice Kyle, literacy coordinator.

Come Read with Me is an interactive workshop based on tutor training and facilitated by a ONE TO ONE educator designed to give parents and caregivers the opportunity to learn positive strategies to help them support their children when reading at home.

Participating families will receive a digital resource package including the “Reading Success at Home” handbook. This program is available at no cost to families across British Columbia through the generous support of donors.

Anyone interested in accessing the online workshop themselves can do so by registering at https://www.eventbrite.ca/o/one-to-one-literacy-society-32436852611.

There will be various sessions available in November and up until Dec. 6.



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

