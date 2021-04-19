Seedlings, plants and seeds offered at Seedy Saturday

Eva D. shows off an impressive cache of seeds she saved from last year during the Seedy Saturday event. (Elizabeth Howard photo)

While the cold, wet weather and number of active COVID cases in the valley dampened attendance, the Bella Coola Valley Sustainable Agricultural Society (BCVSAS) members were still able to successful host a Seedy Saturday event April 3.

“It was a fairly good turnout,” noted Elizabeth Howard, local food security co-ordinator for BCVSAS.

About 40 people attended the event at the Lobelco Hall parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with strict social distancing protocols in place.

The idea behind the event was “bring what you can, take what you need” with an offering of plants and seedlings. As well, BCVSAS members brought along their portable seed library which they hope to expand on this year.

Howard said a few people signed out seeds from the library to grow at home and replenish any one of the four libraries located in the valley and free for everyone to use.

Nuxalk potatoes, rhubarb, cucumber and cabbage starts, strawberries and irises were all available, plus seeds, she said.



Aleya Kaechele attends the Seedy Saturday event April 3. ((Nicole Kaechele photo)